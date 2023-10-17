NFL News and Rumors

Bettor At Station Casinos Turns NFL Parlay Into $200k With Cowboys MNF Win

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

One lucky bettor at Station Casinos turned $250 into nearly $200,000 by hitting a 10-team NFL parlay that ended with the Dallas Cowboys covering 1.5 points in their 20-17 win on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bettor At Station Casinos Turns NFL Parlay Into $200k With Cowboys MNF Win

The bettor started his 10-team parlay on Sunday, hitting nine of the first ten legs in Week 6.

The legs included:

  • Washington Commanders +1.5: Won 24-16 over Atlanta Falcons
  • Minnesota Vikings -3.5: Won 19-13 over Chicago Bears
  • Cleveland Browns +9.5: Won 19-17 over San Francisco 49ers
  • Houston Texans +1.5: Won 20-13 over New Orleans Saints
  • Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5: Won 37-20 over Indianapolis Colts
  • Detroit Lions -3.5: Won 20-6 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Las Vegas Raiders -2.5: Won 21-17 over New England Patriots
  • Los Angeles Rams -7.5: Won 26-9 over Arizona Cardinals
  • New York Jets +6.5: Won 20-14 over Philadelphia Eagles

The final leg of the parlay came down to the Cowboys, who needed to cover a 1.5-point spread. After the Chargers tied the game at 17-17 midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys answered with a 14-play drive that resulted in a field goal to take the lead 20-17.

With under two minutes left, the Cowboys defense sealed the victory by intercepting Justin Herbert. The Cowboys held on for the 20-17 victory, meaning the bettor hit all 10 legs of the parlay.

By hitting the $ 250 parlay, the bettor won $199,500 at Station Casinos.

Wager On The NFL With BetOnline

Not every bet will not end with a $200,000 victory. However, there are various online sportsbooks where bettors can place wagers on the NFL.

Our suggestion is BetOnline, one of the top online sportsbooks on the market. BetOnline is now offering a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on new customers’ first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 to receive your 50% Bonus.

After placing a bet on an NFL game, BetOnline provides a free live stream, so you can watch the action and see how your wager is doing in real time.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12min
NFL News and Rumors
Julio Jones
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Julio Jones
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10min
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease
Report: Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Fate To Be Decided In The Next Few Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes pocket pressure
NFL Week 7: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
PFF Week 6 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Brian Daboll Josh Allen
3 Recent NFL Reunions
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
PJ Walker
The Secret To Cleveland Browns QB PJ Walker’s Success Over The San Francisco 49ers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top