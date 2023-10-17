One lucky bettor at Station Casinos turned $250 into nearly $200,000 by hitting a 10-team NFL parlay that ended with the Dallas Cowboys covering 1.5 points in their 20-17 win on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bettor At Station Casinos Turns NFL Parlay Into $200k With Cowboys MNF Win

One bettor at @stationcasinos wins nearly $200,000 from a $250 10-team NFL parlay that ended with Cowboys -1.5 on #MNF. $250➡️ $199,500 🤯🤯 WAS +1.5✅

MIN -3.5✅

CLE +9.5✅

HOU +1.5✅

JAX -3.5✅

DET -3.5✅

LV Raiders -2.5✅

LA Rams -7.5✅

NYJ +6.5✅

Cowboys -1.5 ✅💰💰 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 17, 2023

The bettor started his 10-team parlay on Sunday, hitting nine of the first ten legs in Week 6.

The legs included:

Washington Commanders +1.5: Won 24-16 over Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings -3.5: Won 19-13 over Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns +9.5: Won 19-17 over San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans +1.5: Won 20-13 over New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5: Won 37-20 over Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions -3.5: Won 20-6 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders -2.5: Won 21-17 over New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams -7.5: Won 26-9 over Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets +6.5: Won 20-14 over Philadelphia Eagles

The final leg of the parlay came down to the Cowboys, who needed to cover a 1.5-point spread. After the Chargers tied the game at 17-17 midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys answered with a 14-play drive that resulted in a field goal to take the lead 20-17.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK#DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/32L5CtBPde — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

With under two minutes left, the Cowboys defense sealed the victory by intercepting Justin Herbert. The Cowboys held on for the 20-17 victory, meaning the bettor hit all 10 legs of the parlay.

By hitting the $ 250 parlay, the bettor won $199,500 at Station Casinos.

