BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Andy Newton
Get your hands on the BetUS NFL free bet for today’s Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football ‘week 4’ opener, that could get you up to $2,500 in betting offers. Here’s how.

Claim Free NFL Bets at BetUS

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2,500 To Bet On TNF Between Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

There is a monster NFL Free Bet on the table to claim from the BetUS team that will get new users up to $2500 in betting offers if they go large with their 100% deposit deal.

However, if you can’t put down the full amount to get the maximum $2500, then don’t worry as the deposit bonus is still in play.

In order to claim this NFL free bonus cash for the Thursday night football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers – simply follow the link below – sign-up and then make an opening qualifying deposit.

  1. >Click here to claim your free NFL bets
  2. Join BetUS and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your free NFL bets for the Detroit vs Green Bay game
  4. Place your NFL bets at BetUS for Thursday night football

RELATED: Lions vs. Packers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

BetUS NFL Betting Offer For TNF Between Lions @ Packers Match

BetUS have been supplying their customers with top odds and offers since 1994, so when it comes to betting on the NFL this longevity alone speaks volumes.

BetUS have some of the most competitive NFL betting odds in this marketplace – not to mention one of the biggest opening welcome offers around.

This offer stands at a ‘super-sized’ $2500 in NFL free bets that you could claim and then use on tonight’s Lions vs Packers Thursday night match as the ‘week 4’ games get going.

BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, so a top pick for NFL bettors that like to wager on the move.

Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

The match tonight between the Lions and Packers will be the 188th time the sides have played. It’s Detroit that have the series bragging rights 105-75 and also won their last clash back in January 20-16.

In fact, the Lions have won 3 of their last 4 vs the Packers, so will it be more of the same tonight?

The BetUS moneyline odds seem to suggest another Lions win – but do you agree?

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125

Green Bay Packers

 +105

Note: odds are subject to change

Claim Free NFL Bets at BetUS

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
