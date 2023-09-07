NFL News and Rumors

BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200

The 2023 NFL season is set to kick off tonight with the Detroit Lions traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 1 battle versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite entering the season with considerable hype, many NFL fans aren’t giving the Lions a chance against KC on Thursday night.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Who Has The Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds?

Since the reigning Super Bowl champions began kicking off the NFL season in 2004, they have performed well against the spread, going 10-6-2 in 18 games.

But that hasn’t stopped bettors from pouring in bets against the Super Bowl champs.

According to the top online sportsbooks, the Lions vs Chiefs spread has moved from -7 to -4.5. Bettors looking to cash in on the Lions can find better moneyline odds at the best NFL betting sites.

For bettors that want to bet on the Lions to win on the moneyline, BetUS is currently offering the best odds.

At BetUS, NFL fans can bet on the Lions to beat the Chiefs at +200, which offers better value compared to legal sportsbooks DraftKings (+180) and FanDuel (+184).

In fact, BetUS also offers increased odds when compared to the top offshore sportsbooks, including, EveryGame, Bovada, and JazzSports.

EveryGame has the Lions priced even more competitively at +180. On the other hand, JazzSports and Bovada have the Lions set at the slightly discounted price of +195 odds.

Check out the Lions’ odds to beat the Chiefs at the best online sports betting sites.

Can The Lions Beat The Chiefs in Week 1?

Kansas City comes into Week 1 with some question marks on both sides of the ball.

Most notably, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to play with a hyperextended knee. Even if Kelce decides to play, he will be less than 100 percent, which should play in the Lions’ favor.

On defense, defensive lineman Chris Jones will not play in Week 1 against the Lions as he continues to seek a new contract.

With the Lions trending up, this could be a trap game for Kansas City. Head coach Dan Campbell will have the Lions prepared and fired up for their season opener. If Detroit truly wants to be considered as a legitimate contender, a win versus the Chiefs would put the rest of the NFL on notice.

Take the Lions to beat the Chiefs on the moneyline at BetUS.

Bet on DET Lions (+200)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jerick McKinnon of the Chiefs

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Pick: +3859 Odds TNF SGP Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
How to Bet On Detroit Lions in Michigan – MI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Lions Vs. Chiefs: How to Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
73 Million Americans Will Bet on NFL This Year, Up 60% From 2022
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Out For Week 1 With Hamstring Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery
Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Player Props: David Montgomery Among Best TNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top