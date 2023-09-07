The 2023 NFL season is set to kick off tonight with the Detroit Lions traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 1 battle versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite entering the season with considerable hype, many NFL fans aren’t giving the Lions a chance against KC on Thursday night.

Who Has The Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds?

Since the reigning Super Bowl champions began kicking off the NFL season in 2004, they have performed well against the spread, going 10-6-2 in 18 games.

But that hasn’t stopped bettors from pouring in bets against the Super Bowl champs.

According to the top online sportsbooks, the Lions vs Chiefs spread has moved from -7 to -4.5. Bettors looking to cash in on the Lions can find better moneyline odds at the best NFL betting sites.

For bettors that want to bet on the Lions to win on the moneyline, BetUS is currently offering the best odds.

At BetUS, NFL fans can bet on the Lions to beat the Chiefs at +200, which offers better value compared to legal sportsbooks DraftKings (+180) and FanDuel (+184).

In fact, BetUS also offers increased odds when compared to the top offshore sportsbooks, including, EveryGame, Bovada, and JazzSports.

EveryGame has the Lions priced even more competitively at +180. On the other hand, JazzSports and Bovada have the Lions set at the slightly discounted price of +195 odds.

Can The Lions Beat The Chiefs in Week 1?

Kansas City comes into Week 1 with some question marks on both sides of the ball.

Most notably, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to play with a hyperextended knee. Even if Kelce decides to play, he will be less than 100 percent, which should play in the Lions’ favor.

On defense, defensive lineman Chris Jones will not play in Week 1 against the Lions as he continues to seek a new contract.

With the Lions trending up, this could be a trap game for Kansas City. Head coach Dan Campbell will have the Lions prepared and fired up for their season opener. If Detroit truly wants to be considered as a legitimate contender, a win versus the Chiefs would put the rest of the NFL on notice.

