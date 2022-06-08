BetUS Racebook Belmont Free Bets | 2022 Belmont Betting Offers

BetUS have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers ahead of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park racetrack. You can score an exclusive $2500 sign-up bonus with BetUS, which you can use on the Belmont Stakes this Saturday (11th June). Just read on and ensure you claim this cracking offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes horse race – the third leg of the US Triple Crown – this Saturday afternoon.

How To Claim The BetUS Belmont Stakes Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetUS, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $2500 in exclusive sign-up bonuses.

Click here to sign up to BetUS Sign up by following the steps and create an account Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $100) Receive your exclusive 125% sign-up bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $2500) 100% sports bonus + 25% casino bonus, up to $2,500, 10X rollover

How to Place a Bet With Your BetUS Belmont Stakes Free Bets

Once you sign up to BetUS and claim your Belmont Stakes betting offer, placing a bet on one of biggest races on American soil could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

Sign up to BetUS

Go to the BetUS ‘RaceBook’ section

Click on 2022 Belmont Stakes in the Featured Races section

Select your Belmont Stakes Bet and place it

BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on BetUS’s vast RaceBook, such as length betting. So if you fancy Epicenter to win by a length, BetUS have an exclusive winning margin market for new customers to place their Belmont Stakes free bet with their $2500 sign-up bonus free bet money.

But that’s not all. BetUS will also have plenty of betting specials and other markets available on the day of the race such as enhanced odds and price boosts. Do not miss out on all of the BetUS offers ahead of the biggest race in the whole of the United States of America this Saturday (11th June) in the form of the Belmont Stakes from the Belmont Park racetrack.

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

BetUS Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

BetUS Saturday’s Stakes Money Back Offer

BetUS have a great existing customer offer for their loyal users. They are offering existing customers their money back if their horse finishes second one of the four selected races on the BetUS racebook.

BetUS Saturday’s Stakes Money Back Terms & Conditions