As Super Bowl 2024 draws near, the anticipation among football aficionados and sports betting fans is skyrocketing. BetUS is committed to delivering an unparalleled betting experience and is excited to roll its exclusive Super Bowl 2024 offer worth a massive $2,500. Read on for the promo code to this exciting deposit bonus, all tailored to enhance your betting adventure. Get set to plunge into the 2024 Super Bowl with BetUS Sportsbook, where every bet is a step towards victory!

BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 Bonus and 30 Free Bets

BetUS is attracting the attention of customers this Super Bowl season with their promotions and offers. Members can receive a whopping 100% sports deposit bonus up to $2,500 and 30 risk-free bets with one of the leading online sportsbooks.

Whether you like the Chiefs or the 49ers, or even exotic prop bets, BetUS has you covered. So let’s take a look at how you can claim one of the biggest bonuses around in time for the 2024 Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your BetUS Super Bowl 2024 Betting Offer

Click here to sign up for your BetUS account.

Register your BetUS account with your details. Deposit up to $2,500 to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $2,500 bonus, you should deposit $2,500. Dive into the BetUS Sportsbook and place your bets on the 2024 Super Bowl.

BetUS Super Bowl Free Bets Terms & Conditions

Deposits a minimum of $100 to qualify for the 100% sportsbook bonus and 30 risk-free bet protection.

to qualify for the 100% sportsbook bonus and 30 risk-free bet protection. Maximum 100% sportsbook bonus of $2,5000.



25% casino bonus also applies.

Bonus expires after 7 days.

Bonus can be claimed on first three deposits.

How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At BetUS

Starting your online sports betting account at BetUS could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new BetUS account in time for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your BetUS Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new BetUS account.

Click “Bet Now.”

Input your personal details in order to register your account.

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 100% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit. BetUS accepts traditional methods like VISA and Mastercard, and cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin.

The maximum sports bonus is $2,500, and to claim this you should deposit $2,500.

Step 3: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to head to the BetUS Sportsbook and place your Super Bowl wagers.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Super Bowl 2024 BetUS Same Game Parlays

Whether you like the Chiefs or 49ers to win the Super Bowl, there are plenty of Same-Game Parlays (SGPs) available at BetUS that allow you to win big on the big game.

In an SGP, you pick multiple events that you think will happen during a game. This allows for increased odds and bigger wins. All of the events you select must happen for your bet to be successful.

Let’s take a look at a few examples that are in ‘Prop Builder’ section, but remember you can also create your own winning Super Bowl SGP.

Patrick Mahomes 330+ passing yards , Isiah Pacheco 110+ rushing yards and Travis Kelce 135+ receiving yards +5600

Brock Purdy 315+ passing yards , Christian McCaffrey 140+ rushing yards and Brandon Aiyuk 130+ receiving yards +8800

Patrick Mahomes II 325+ passing yards , Christian McCaffrey 130+ rushing yards , Travis Kelce 130+ receiving yards and KC Total Points Over 23.5 +9600

