Big 10 Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

The Windy City is gearing up to host the Big Ten Conference Tournament that will start on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the iconic United Center, culminating in the championship game on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

As the tournament approaches, all eyes are on Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers, who are in the hunt for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll need a few wins to wrap that up, but they certainly have their eyes set on a Big 10 title. Despite their earlier dominance in one of America’s toughest conferences, their power rankings have taken a hit in the past few weeks, making their path to a 1-seed a bit more challenging.

Meanwhile, Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Indiana Hoosiers is fast emerging as the second-most likely contender for National Player of the Year, trailing only Edey. Although the Hoosiers had a rocky season and played themselves off the bubble late in the game, their defense has steadily improved, and they boast one of the nation’s finest playmakers. As a result, they’re making a solid push on the odds board, which could improve their NCAA tournament seeding, especially with a deep run in Chicago.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Big 10 Conference Tournament 2023

Big 10 Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the Big 10 Tournament

🏀 Tournament: Big 10 Tournament 2023

Big 10 Tournament 2023 ⛹ BIG 10 Betting Favorite: Purdue +145

Purdue +145 📅 Big 10 Conference Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023

March 8th, 2023 🏆 Big 10 Championship Game: March 12th, 2023

March 12th, 2023 📺 TV Channel: Big Ten Network | CBS

Big Ten Network | CBS 🎲 Big 10 Tournament Favorites: Purdue +145 | Indiana +550 | Michigan State +600

All times Eastern

First Round – Wednesday, Mar. 8 No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin – 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Nebraska – 9:00 p.m. Second Round – Thursday, Mar. 9 No. Rutgers vs. No. Michigan – 12:00 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 5 Iowa – 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois – 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 6 Maryland – 9:00 p.m. Quarterfinals – Friday, Mar. 10 TBD vs. No. 1 Purdue – 12:00 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 4 Michigan State – 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 2 Northwestern – 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 3 Indiana – 9:00 p.m. Semifinals – Saturday, Mar. 11 TBD vs. TBD – 1:00 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m. Championship – Sunday, Mar. 12 TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.

2023 Big 10 Tournament Odds

2023 Big 10 Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

Purdue +145 started the season off on fire. They won their first 13 straight and beat three consecutive top 10 teams in Marquette, West Virginia, and Gonzaga. But they’ve certainly cooled as of late. They’ve dropped four of their last eight including two to Indiana. But they are still ranked in the top 23 of both offensive and defensive efficiency margins and they are led by National Player of the Year hopeful Zach Edey. But it feels like the blueprint may be out on Purdue. Back on February 3rd, the odds on Purdue to win the Big 10 tournament were at -350, and they’ve come all the way down to +145. Some may look at it as a bargain, while others may see a team going in the wrong direction.

The Value Play

This was a true toss-up between Maryland +700 and Illinois +1200 who each come in with identical Big 10 and overall records at 11-9 and 20-11 respectively. But I have to go with Maryland at +700. Despite losing their last two prior to the Big 10 tournament, they have logged wins over all of the top three teams in the conference in the last month. They enter the Big 10 tournament ranked 31st in both offensive and defensive efficiency. It won’t be easy for the Terps, but they are certainly capable of hanging with the big dogs in the Big 10, and +700 is a nice number on a long shot.

The Pick

We just have to go with Indiana +550 here. That number feels like it just has so much value for a team that has already beaten Purdue twice. I believe a 90-68 home loss to Iowa last week was a serious wake-up call to the Hoosiers. But they’re led by a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate in Trayce Jackson-Davis, they play excellent team defense, and have the ability to get white hot from deep. They finished the season at 37.6% from deep as a team, good enough to rank 23rd in the nation. No matter who wins this tournament it will be a grind, but we can’t pass on the +550 on Indiana here.