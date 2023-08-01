The Big 12 Conference is in its biggest state of transition in quite a while

The Big 12 conference is undergoing a significant period of transformation, welcoming four new members – BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – to expand the conference membership to 14 teams for the 2023 football season. This expansion is accompanied by the imminent departure of two football powerhouses, Texas and Oklahoma, who are set to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC). This major shift marks the initiation of the most substantial conference realignment since 2012, altering the landscape of the Big 12 and shaping new odds for the upcoming season. But we’re focused on 2023 now, and it will be an exciting year.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for Big 12 Conference Football in 2023

Who Will Emerge in 20223?

While the Big 12 might not have achieved the same level of success as its college basketball programs, it remains a conference brimming with talent and boasting elite football programs with high hopes for conference championships. Last season, the Kansas State Wildcats demonstrated their prowess by claiming victory over the national runner-up, TCU, in the conference title game. Despite their impressive feat, the Wildcats are the third-best bet to win the Big 12 this year, with odds at +500.

Two storied football programs with illustrious histories – Texas and Oklahoma- sit ahead of Kansas State in the odds to win the Big 12. Texas, with odds of +105, and Oklahoma, with odds of +380, are the frontrunners expected to vie for the Big 12 title before their anticipated departure for the SEC in 2025.

As the Big 12 ushers in its new era with an expanded membership and prepares to bid farewell to longtime members Texas and Oklahoma, the dynamics of the conference are set to undergo significant changes. The incoming teams will add new dynamics and challenges to the conference, making it an exciting and closely-watched season for college football enthusiasts.

2023 Big 12 Conference Champion Odds

2023 Big 12 Contenders

Texas Longhorns +105

Quinn Ewers stares down the barrel and does a nice job of floating this one out there pic.twitter.com/7Q8ZVZHrdL — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 30, 2023

It’s a familiar story for Texas football – a team that looks incredibly promising on paper, which is reflected in their favorable position in the Big 12 odds, and everyone saying, “Texas is Back”. The Longhorns boast one of the nation’s best-receiving corps, spearheaded by talents like Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia. Their offensive success largely hinges on the performance of quarterback Quinn Ewers, who displayed glimpses of brilliance against Alabama last year but experienced some struggles in the latter part of the season, particularly with his decision-making.

The Longhorns’ offensive line, a unit ranked as the best in the Big 12 and fourth nationally, remains fully intact, providing a solid foundation for their offensive efficiency. Finishing 22nd in points per drive last season, Texas aims to maintain or even improve upon that performance in 2023. While replacing a talent like Bijan Robinson is no small feat, the combination of Jonathan Brooks, Jaydon Blue, and freshman CJ Baxter forms a very capable running back group.

On the defensive side, Texas demonstrated strength in 2022, ranking 20th in points per drive allowed. The majority of their production returns, including standout linebacker Jaylan Ford and three of five starters in the secondary. Texas has also made an addition to bolster their defense with the acquisition of Wake Forest corner Gavin Holmes, a highly regarded transfer. The Longhorns’ goal is to continue their improvement from last year, where they allowed significantly fewer points per game and yards per play compared to 2021. With a stable coaching staff and the return of key contributors, including their top tacklers and sack leader Barryn Sorrell, the Longhorns have high hopes for their defensive unit. However, to take another step forward, they will need an improved performance in the secondary and a greater emphasis on creating turnovers.

As Texas enters the 2023 season, the pieces appear to be in place for everyone to finally say, “Yes, Texas is back”. The combination of a potent offense, a top offensive line, and a promising defense could propel the Longhorns to contend for the Big 12 title their last year in the league. With high aspirations and a roster brimming with talent, the Longhorns will look to make a statement and compete at the highest level of college football once again.

Oklahoma Sooners +380

Dillon Gabriel BALLED OUT against Oklahoma St. 😤 🏈 3 Total TD

🏈 289 Total yds pic.twitter.com/XGzvh1HQQi — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners were flat-out disappointing in 2022. The departure of their former head coach, Lincoln Riley, led to a turbulent season, resulting in a disappointing 6-7 record – their worst since 1998. Under the leadership of new head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners’ defense struggled, ranking 74th in points per drive, and the team faced challenges in terms of overall talent. Venable is considered a defensive guru by many as he led such powerful units at Clemson, but the Sooners were brutal defensively in 2022.

The defensive unit encountered difficulties due to a lack of depth and experienced players, returning only three starters in the front seven. Venables has made efforts to address this issue by bringing in Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough to strengthen the unit, which finished 91st in EPA (Expected Points Added) per rush allowed last season. However, the overall defensive depth may continue to be a concern, and the team could encounter challenges on that side of the ball.

The Sooners will need to improve their physicality, especially in the front seven, and increase their sack production, as they ranked outside the top 60 in sacks in 2022. Moreover, the secondary will require new faces to step up, as they have only one returning defensive back ranked in the top 100 in pass coverage.

Offensively, the Sooners will rely on the experience of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who returns as the starting quarterback. However, the team has lost several key offensive weapons, including wide receiver Marvin Mims, running back Eric Gray, and three of its top offensive linemen. The replacements, including transfers and freshmen, have yet to demonstrate game-breaking abilities at the college level, raising questions about the offense’s overall potential.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oklahoma’s schedule offers some favorable matchups, especially early in the season. However, a crucial three-game stretch against Texas, UCF, and Kansas will likely shape the team’s ceiling for the season.

Kansas State +500

✅ Threw it down to the one

✅ Kept it himself for six Will Howard did it all for Kansas State 💪 pic.twitter.com/7LttRUbr2G — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2022

The defending Big 12 Champions, Kansas State, face the challenge of filling the void left by key departures such as Deuce Vaughn, Julius Brents, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. While nearly half of the defensive production returns from a unit that ranked 44th in points per drive, there are still notable gaps to address on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Chris Klieman, who signed a lucrative contract extension, will continue to lead the Wildcats in their quest for continued improvement. Quarterback Will Howard, who took over for Adrian Martinez last season, will look to build on his successes. He will be supported by an experienced offensive line that brings back all five starting pieces, providing solid protection. Joining Howard in the backfield is Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward, who will complement DJ Giddens, helping to fill the void left by the departure of Deuce Vaughn. While the wide receiver corps lacks experience and proven track records, tight end Ben Sinnott offers a reliable target for Howard, having caught four touchdowns and ranked in the top 10 among Power 5 tight ends in yards per reception with at least 20 targets.

On the defensive side of the ball, less than 50% of production returns, which will make replacing defensive leaders Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Eli Huggins, and Julius Brents a challenging task. However, Kansas State’s schedule includes several opponents without proven quarterbacks at the power conference level, giving the defense an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Overall, Kansas State faces a transitional phase with significant changes on both offense and defense. The success of their quarterback Will Howard and the offensive line’s protection will be crucial in maintaining offensive momentum. Defensively, the Wildcats will need new leaders to step up and fill the void left by key departures. Coach Chris Klieman’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in navigating these changes and continuing to build the trajectory of the Kansas State football program.

2023 Big 12 Sleeper

Kansas Jayhawks +4800

Pre-injury Jalon Daniels was one of the most electric players in CFB last season Darkhorse Heisman candidate?👀 pic.twitter.com/bxhDcZkzW3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 8, 2023

We were looking at Texas Tech, incomer UCF, and of course TCU with Sonny Dykes, but we’re going with an offense that is going to be an absolute problem in the Big 12. Now, this is 100% a sleeper pick and would require this defense to see major improvements in 2023 in order to actually compete.

The Kansas Jayhawks head into the 2023 college football season with high hopes, as over 90% of their offensive production returns from a successful 2022 campaign. Last season, the Jayhawks ranked in the top 25 in points per game and explosiveness, showcasing an impressive offensive performance. Both quarterbacks, Jalon Daniels, and Jason Bean, who contributed significantly to their offensive success, are back for another season. With their program’s winningest season in the last 25 years, Kansas ranks among the top 5 in returning offensive production.

While their offense is poised to continue its strong performance, the Jayhawks’ defense will need improvement to be in contention for the Big 12 title. Despite an exciting roller coaster of a season last year, Kansas struggled defensively, giving up the sixth-most points per game. The team’s season finale loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl highlighted their high-scoring offensive abilities but also underscored their defensive challenges, as they allowed 55 points in that game.

Head coach Lance Leipold has proven to be a great leader, maximizing the potential of the Jayhawks’ roster. However, the team faces a tougher schedule in 2023, ranking 27th-most difficult nationally. Notable matchups include a game against Illinois on a Friday and a road game at Nevada. For Kansas to build on their previous successes, their high-scoring offense will need to continue producing at a high level. The challenge lies in their defensive performance; if the defense can complement their offensive efforts and prevent opponents from scoring heavily, the Jayhawks could improve their overall record and maybe, just maybe figure out a way to be in the mix in the Big 12.

The Pick

Texas Longhorns +105

It’s not a sexy pick but dare we say, “TEXAS IS BACK”. Texas needs to win the Big 12 this season, point blank. The SEC is going to poise challenges to this roster and program to the likes of which they’ve just never experienced in the Big 12. Will it ultimately lead to more high-caliber recruits that want to stay home and play in the SEC? Of course. But that transition is going to take a bit. The SEC is an absolute gauntlet. Texas needs this Big 12 title.