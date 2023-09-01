NCAAF

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 1

The Big 12 Preps For a New Look, And a New Era in Week 1.

As Texas and Oklahoma get ready to leave their long-time home in the Big 12, the conference also welcomes some newcomers in BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. Regardless, it’s going to be an excellent year of exciting football as TCU tries to replicate their improbable run from 2022, as do the reigning champion Kansas State Wildcats.

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 1

Thursday, August 31

Saturday, September 2

  • Missouri State vs Kansas
    • Missouri State: OFF
    • Kansas: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Northern Iowa vs Iowa State
    • Northern Iowa: OFF
    • Iowa State: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Eastern Kentucky vs Cincinnati
    • Eastern Kentucky: OFF
    • Cincinnati: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • SE Missouri State vs (16) Kansas State 
    • SE Missouri State: OFF
    • Florida State: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 1 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Sam Houston State +19.5 (-110) vs. BYU

The BYU Cougars will kick off their 2023 season at home against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Sam Houston State, now part of Conference-USA after joining from the WAC, is poised to exceed expectations this year. They redshirted key players in 2022 for this transition. Despite facing challenges last season due to injuries and player decisions for 2023, they have been an excellent football program and an FCS powerhouse, including an FCS national championship in 2021.

The Bearkats’ quarterback situation is yet to be determined between Keegan Shoemaker and North Texas transfer Grant Gunnell. Wide receiver Ife Adeyi returns, a pivotal figure in their 2021 FCS championship victory. Linebacker Trevor Williams is back after missing last season.

On the other side, BYU enters the new season with a new quarterback, Kedon Slovis, as they begin their journey in the Big 12 after being independent for 12 years. With Slovis at the helm, they anticipate continuing their high-scoring offense. The receiving corps, led by Kody Epps, Chase Robers, and Keanu Hill, is solid. Aidan Robbins takes the lead in the running back position. The BYU Cougars’ offensive strength is expected to shine once again.

But Sam Houston State is not going to be overmatched in this game physically. Yes, it’s going to be a tough atmosphere but this is a team with a lot of talent and a lot to prove. I think the number is too high. Gimme the Bearkats.

Bet SHSU +19.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: UTSA vs Houston +1.5 (110) 

Get ready for a conference switch showdown as the Houston Cougars and UTSA Roadrunners collide. Formerly of the AAC, Houston now makes its Big 12 debut against UTSA, which has transitioned from C-USA to the AAC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Frank Harris, the UTSA QB. He even made our Top 10 QBs in the country list to start the year. But I think people are really sleeping on this Houston team.

Houston’s solid AAC performance last season, finishing 8-5 (5-3 conference), was propelled by star quarterback Clayton Tune. However, with Tune’s move to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, the Cougars face a challenge in replacing his impressive 4,000+ yards and 40 touchdowns. But they’ve scored a win with former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith from the transfer portal. And coach Dana Holgerson just gets QBs ready to play. Smith, who threw for 1,505 yards, 12 TDs, and 8 interceptions, will lead Houston in the Big 12. While top receivers tank Dell and KeSean Carter have moved on, returning veterans Sam Brown and Matthew Golden are back in action. The running game is also set with Stacy Sneed and Brandon Campbell both returning, aiming to strengthen Houston’s debut in the Big 12. The talk is about Frank Harris and rightfully so, but Houston has serious fire power and I like them to win this game outright.

Bet Houston +1.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
