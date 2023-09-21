NCAAF

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
So far we’re 3-1 in the Big 12 in 2023.

We’re into week four of Big 12 football and we have two picks for you, a road fav and a total. Currently, we’re 3-1 so far in the 2023 Big 12 college football season. Here are our Big 12 picks and odds for week 4.

Best Big 12 Football Betting Sites in 2023

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 4

Saturday, September 23

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 1 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Oklahoma -14.5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati

Oklahoma is finally starting to put it all together. The defense is finally starting to look like we thought it would under head coach Will Venables. QB Dillon Gabriel is still riding under the radar somehow but he has been flat-out excellent. Gabriel is coming off a 421 pass-yard, 5-passing TD performance at Tulsa last week. Now I will say Cincinnati has been a pleasant surprise under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. Florida transfer Emory Jones has restricted his career a little bit but he’s coming off a rough outing against Miami-Ohio last week where he threw two interceptions. I think Oklahoma is finally starting to hit their stride and Cincinnati is going to struggle to keep up offensively.

Bet Oklahoma -14.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2:  BYU @ Kansas Under 54.5

BYU is coming off a big-time win on the road at Arkansas last week and Kansas is fresh off an 11-point home win against Illinois. Four of Kansas’ last five games have hit the over whereas two of BYU’s last five have gone over including last week at Arkansas. I think this game is going to be an absolute battle. And while both offenses are led by legit QBs, I think the defenses and possession take over this weekend.

Bet Under 54.5  with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
