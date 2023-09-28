Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5

It’s week 5 of college football in the Big 12!

Last week we went 0-1-1 to move to 3-2-1 on the season. Oklahoma dominated Cincinnati like we called for, but the offense wasn’t as sharp as we needed. They beat the Bearcats 20-6 and pushed the -14. We also had the under in Kansas and BYU and we were done in by 34 second-half points. The total was 54.5.

But now we look ahead to week 5 in the Big 12! This week we’re on a big road dog in a top 25 matchup and a big home favorite. Let’s get to the odds and picks!

Best Big 12 Football Betting Sites in 2023

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 5

Friday, September 29



Saturday, September 30

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 5 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Kansas +16.6 (-110) @ Texas



Kansas boasts one of the nation’s most dynamic rushing attacks, with an impressive average of over five yards per rush attempt. They currently sit at 24th in Rushing Success Rate and a stellar 10th in Offensive Line Yards. The driving force behind this ground game is none other than running back Devin Neal, who’s building on his impressive 1,000-yard season in 2022. So far, Neal has already amassed close to 400 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to force 24 missed tackles. He’s a nightmare for any defense.

However, Kansas isn’t just about ground dominance. Their passing game is nothing short of efficient. Last year, led by Jalon Daniels, they led the nation in EPA/Pass, posting some remarkable numbers. This season, Daniels has continued to shine, boasting a stellar 90.5 PFF passing grade over his three starts. Kansas currently ranks third in Passing Success Rate and maintains a top-10 standing in EPA/Pass. And they really protect the football. I don’t expect them to be overwhelmed by this Texas defense at all. Opposing teams have uncovered opportunities through the air against the Longhorns. Texas finds itself at 67th in Passing Success Rate Allowed and 78th in EPA/Pass Allowed.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has shown glimpses of his potential, with a particularly efficient showing against Baylor, where he threw for 293 yards on just 23 attempts. While he did have a less impressive outing against Wyoming, Ewers delivered a performance for the ages against Alabama, amassing 349 yards with three big-time throws and boasting a remarkable 90.6 PFF passing grade.

But with that said, I’m not as high on Ewers and Texas as many others seem to be. I think Oklahoma is the best in the Big 12 and I think Kansas is going to be right in this one on Saturday.

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: West Virginia @ TCU -12.5

I like what Neal Brown has done at West Virginia and we even backed them against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Having them at 3-1 right now is excellent. But we’re going to fade them on Saturday. People continue to sleep on this TCU team after they get caught sleepwalking in the season opener against Colorado.

Sonny Dykes’ squad has covered their last two games against very good teams in Houston in SMU. In each game, they were a near-TD favorite and won both by 3+ TDs. This West Virginia defense has been surprisingly good but they have their hands full on Saturday. TCU comes in ranked 6th in first downs, 23rd in total passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, and 45th in points. The one issue they have had is protecting the football as they’re currently 74th in offensive turnovers, but WVU ranks a dismal 82nd in the country in forced turnovers. I think TCU protects the football and puts this one away with ease.