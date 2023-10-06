Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 6

It’s week 6 of college football in the Big 12!

Last week we went 0-2 to fall to 3-4-1 on the season. We started hot in the Big 12 but we’ve hit a bit of a skid. TCU was terrible last weekend at home and lost to West Virginia outright as 12-point favs. But we’re going back to the well there. And Kansas wasn’t exactly a fair loss as QB Jalon Daniels was a late scratch.

But now we look ahead to week 6 in the Big 12! This week we’re on a big road fave and we have a play in the Red River Rivalry!

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Oklahoma +5.5 (-110) vs. Texas



This is strictly a feel play. It seems that both the public and sharps are on Texas as 79% of tickets and 82% of the hold are on the Longhorns. But I’m fine with being in the minority in this one. I think everyone is sleeping on Dillon Gabriel. I think everyone is sleeping on this Will Venables defense. I think everyone overreacted to Texas’ win over an Alabama team that was playing without a QB that fully understood the offense under new OC Tommy Reese. I think people are overlooking that Texas was in a tied-ball game in the 4th quarter with Wyoming. I think everyone is overreacting to the Texas win over Kansas without Jalon Daniels. This Oklahoma team is for real. They can score. They can play excellent defense. And they can win this game. Gotta take the points, even if no one else is.

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: TCU -6.5 @ Iowa State

I went back and forth on which game to list as our second pick because I also think Baylor beat Texas Tech this weekend. But we’re going back to TCU. They’re better than they showed last weekend at home against West Virginia. Like much better. The running game has to be better. They have to be better in the trenches, but they are capable. We saw it against SMU. I think they bounce back in a big way this week with a convincing road win at Iowa State.