NCAAF

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 6

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
andrel anthony

It’s week 6 of college football in the Big 12!

Last week we went 0-2 to fall to 3-4-1 on the season. We started hot in the Big 12 but we’ve hit a bit of a skid. TCU was terrible last weekend at home and lost to West Virginia outright as 12-point favs. But we’re going back to the well there. And Kansas wasn’t exactly a fair loss as QB Jalon Daniels was a late scratch.

But now we look ahead to week 6 in the Big 12! This week we’re on a big road fave and we have a play in the Red River Rivalry!

Best Big 12 Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 6

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 6 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Oklahoma +5.5 (-110) vs. Texas

This is strictly a feel play. It seems that both the public and sharps are on Texas as 79% of tickets and 82% of the hold are on the Longhorns. But I’m fine with being in the minority in this one. I think everyone is sleeping on Dillon Gabriel. I think everyone is sleeping on this Will Venables defense. I think everyone overreacted to Texas’ win over an Alabama team that was playing without a QB that fully understood the offense under new OC Tommy Reese. I think people are overlooking that Texas was in a tied-ball game in the 4th quarter with Wyoming. I think everyone is overreacting to the Texas win over Kansas without Jalon Daniels. This Oklahoma team is for real. They can score. They can play excellent defense. And they can win this game. Gotta take the points, even if no one else is.

Bet Oklahoma +5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2:  TCU -6.5  @ Iowa State

I went back and forth on which game to list as our second pick because I also think Baylor beat Texas Tech this weekend. But we’re going back to TCU. They’re better than they showed last weekend at home against West Virginia. Like much better. The running game has to be better. They have to be better in the trenches, but they are capable. We saw it against SMU. I think they bounce back in a big way this week with a convincing road win at Iowa State.

Bet TCU -6.5  with BetOnline now
Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks Featured Featured Story Features NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
kentucky-football-makes-season-debut-week-6-ap-poll-top-25

2023 College Football Power Rankings: Kentucky, Fresno State, Louisville Enter Poll Heading Into Week 6

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 4 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_18980947
College Football: Which Teams Have Been The Best Against The Spread Heading Into Week 6?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 2 2023
NCAAF
deion shilo sanders
Colorado Buffaloes Safety Shilo Sanders Is Doubtful Against USC In Week 5
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 30 2023
NCAAF
21379383-850x560
Travis Hunter, Henry Blackburn Put An End To Ridiculous Death Threats From Fans By Hugging It Out
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 28 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_21489752
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 28 2023
NCAAF
21440503-1
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 30 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_21489752
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Kansas, Missouri Enter Poll Heading Into Week 5
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top