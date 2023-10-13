NCAAF

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 7

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
It’s week 7 of college football in the Big 12!

Last week we split in the Big 12 as Oklahoma beat Texas outright covering the 5.5 and TCU laid another egg in a loss to Iowa State. TCU is now officially on our “unbetable” list. The 1-1 record in week 6 moves us to 4-5-1 on the season in the Big 12. But we’re on to week 7!

This we’re playing an under on the total and a home fave. Let’s get it!

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 7

 

Saturday, October 14

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 7 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Iowas State vs. Cincinnati UNDER 42.5

This is the first-ever meeting between these new Big 12 foes. The under is 3-2 in Iowa State’s last 5 but is just 1-4 in Cincinnati’s last 5, but that’s why the line is so interesting. This feels like one of those too-good-to-be-true lines where everyone is going to hammer the over, and that’s what is happening. 55% of tickets currently sit on the over whereas a whopping 81% of the current handle goes to the under. That’s a 35% differential from tickets to handle which means the sharps love this under. And if they do, then you should too. This one is an offensive struggle.

Bet Under 42.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2:  Kansas State @ Texas Tech -1.5

Vegas is calling for a lot of points in this one as it’s the highest total in the Big 12 this weekend at 57.5. And we do expect points, we just expect more from Texas Tech. These are two of the fastest teams in the country but we like this Tech offense a bit more, mostly because Kansas State QB Will Howard has struggled to stay healthy, and has been great otherwise. Kansas State has won the last five of these matchups head to head and against the spread. Twice the Wildcats have been a dog, Twice they’ve been a favorite, and once it was a pick ’em. Tomorrow Texas Tech gets one in this matchup.

Bet Texas Tech -1.5  with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
