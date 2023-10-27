Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8

NCAAF

It’s week 9 of college football in the Big 12!

We once again got a split in the Big 12 last week going 1-1. We were on UCF +17.5 and they almost pulled the outright upset over Oklahoma. We were on Cincinnati at home against Baylor and the Bearcats could not get on top of the Bears and fell by 3. There are six games on the slate for the Big 12 in week 9, and only one of them has a spread below 7.

The 1-1 week 8 moves us to 6-7-1 so far on the season in the Big 12. But we have two more plays this week! This week we’re on two dogs, one on the road and one at home, both in really advantageous spots! Let’s go!

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 9

Saturday, October 21

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 9 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Oklahoma @ Kansas +10

So last week we faded Oklahoma calling it a trap in a look-ahead spot, and boy were we right. UCF almost pulled off the road upset which would have handed Oklahoma their first loss of 2023. It’s not that I dislike the Sooners, because we had them in the Red River Rivalry. But that is the only impressive win on their resume this season. They allowed over 500 yards of total offense in that game. The only reason they escaped with a win was due to a 3-0 turnover margin, some goal-line heroics, and some downright baffling clock management by Steve Sarkisian that gifted the Sooners their last-minute game-winning touchdown drive. It’s like the Texas defense was on vacation in “prevent” mode.

The Sooners didn’t exactly cruise through their games against SMU and Cincinnati as easily as those final scores suggest. So when you hear that they’re ranked second nationally in turnover margin at +10, you gotta take it with a pinch of salt. They’ve had Lady Luck riding shotgun in the passenger seat for much of the season. And trust me, the advanced metrics are whispering sweet warnings of potential regression. It’s like that shadow lurking in the corner, ready to pounce.

While quarterback Dillon Gabriel is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, the rushing attack is struggling behind an O-line with more leaks than a sieve. Marcus Major might be getting the lion’s share of carries, but he’s barely scraping four yards per attempt. It’s like trying to run through quicksand. The Sooners are missing their top receiver, Andrel Anthony, who’s now on the sidelines for the rest of the season with an injury. It’s a position with about as much depth as a kiddie pool, and now it just doesn’t have that same level of explosiveness. You can’t replace guys lost to the NFL or the transfer portal that easily.

Defensively, the Sooners might have a rock-solid run defense, but the back end is a tad porous when it comes to coverage. And that’s where Kansas is going to make their move.

Even if Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels can’t make it due to a back injury they’ve got Jason Bean who’s been stepping up and leading this high-octane offense for a while now. Last year, they put up 42 points against these very Sooners. So don’t sleep on the Jayhawks, even if they were blown out at Texas in Bean’s first start of 2023.  The Jayhawks are coming off a bye week, which means they’re not just fresher; they’ve had some extra time to cook up new plays and schemes that Oklahoma hasn’t even seen yet.

So, what’s the bottom line here? I’m not saying Kansas is going to shock the world and come out with a win. But I am saying that double-digit spread? Nah, I just can’t get on board with that. The Oklahoma offense might have its way with a leaky Kansas defense, but I believe the Jayhawks can keep up the pace. They’ve done it before, and they’re in a sweet situational spot. After all, it’s the Big 12 – you know what they say, expect the unexpected. Final score Oklahoma 34 – Kansas 30

Bet Kansas +10 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2:  Cincinnati +7.5 @ Oklahoma State 

Well, we were on the Bearcats last week and they couldn’t come through at home and the reality is this team has hit a low point in 2023 after a great start.

Oklahoma State is going in the complete opposite direction as they’ve won three straight and the reason may be due to Coach Mike Gundy deciding to make a pivotal call and stick with Alan Bowman as their go-to quarterback. No more juggling QBs for the Cowboys and they’ve benefitted mightily.

And they’ve also tweaked their running game, shining the spotlight on Ollie Gordon. In the past four games, Gordon has been an absolute dynamo, rushing nearly a hundred times for a whopping 707 yards and seven total touchdowns. That’s an eye-popping average of 7.3 yards per carry.

But as these teams are cruising in opposite directions, this looks like an ideal letdown spot for Oklahoma State as they may overlook a spiraling Cincinnati squad as they prepare for the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners next weekend.

I think Cincinnati QB Emory Jones is going to be able to move the ball against this lackluster OK State defense and the Cowboys may realize a bit too late that they’re in a dogfight. I think they sleepwalk a tad and Cincinnati covers the 7.5 and maybe even wins outright.

Bet Cincinnati +7.5  with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
