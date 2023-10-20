Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8

It’s week 8 of college football in the Big 12!

Last week, we split in the Big 12 as we hit the under in the Iowa State/ Cincinnati game but came up short as Texas Tech could never get it going offensively. The 1-1 week 7 moves us to 5-6-1 so far on the season in the Big 12. But we have two more plays this week!

This week we’re on a big road dog and a home favorite. Let’s get it!

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 8 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: UCF +17.5 vs. Oklahoma



This one definitely weighs on the status of John Rhys Plumlee, the starting quarterback for UCF, and if he’ll be a go on Saturday or not. His recent knee injury left the team a bit anxious, as he brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the offense. Without him, the team’s game plan often takes on a different shape.

Facing Oklahoma’s formidable defense is a considerable challenge for any team. Still, this offense is not to be underestimated if Plumlee can go. They currently stand as the fourth-best team in the country in terms of yards gained per game and they’re not a unit that Oklahoma can or should take lightly. They can move the ball and score on just about anyone.

However, Oklahoma has been on the rise in the rankings over the past few weeks. Their recent spectacular victory over arch-rivals Texas achieved through an epic last-minute drive, marked one of the highlights of this college football season. Eager to maintain their momentum, the Sooners will be looking to secure another win on Saturday. Their motivation is palpable, particularly with a couple of road games looming on the horizon. Suddenly, this team is eyeing not just the Big 12 title but also a potential shot at the national title. Aspirations are running high, and they cannot afford any missteps, especially not against a UCF team currently languishing at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.

But 17.5 is quite a bit. And with Oklahoma looking ahead at a huge road game at Kansas, I think UCF does enough to stay in this one.

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: Baylor @ Cincinnati -3.5

The Bearcats head into this matchup ranked 62nd in the nation in passing offense, churning out an average of 241.3 yards per game. On the ground, Cincinnati is more robust, currently occupying the 17th spot in rushing offense, with an impressive 202.7 yards per game. Despite their yardage stats, their scoring output hasn’t been stellar, as they find themselves ranked 81st in scoring offense, averaging 26.7 points per game. Defensively, Cincinnati ranks 66th in the FBS, allowing an average of 25 points per contest.

Under center for the Bearcats, Emory Jones has completed 114 of 187 passing attempts for 1,322 yards, contributing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jones also offers a dynamic threat on the ground, with 352 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. In a backup role, Brady Lichtenberg has made five completions out of seven attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown, also adding seven rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Corey Kiner takes the lead in the rushing department, with 87 carries for 434 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Both teams have faced challenges this season, boasting just one win combined in Big 12 play up to this point. Baylor, notably, has improved since the return of Shapen, managing an impressive comeback to stun UCF on the road last month. With two weeks to prepare for this game, Coach Dave Aranda’s squad is primed to face mobile quarterbacks like Jones. Their primary focus will be containing the Bearcats’ potent ground game, an area where Baylor has struggled, allowing an average of 184.3 rushing yards per game, with a 4.9-yard per carry average and 14 rushing touchdowns surrendered this season.

I don’t think Baylor will have that answer this week. Give me the Bearcats.