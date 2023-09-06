Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks for Week 2

So far we’re 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2023.
We started the young Big 12 season off by going 2-0 in the conference in week 1. We had Houston +2.5 against UTSA, a game they won outright 17-14. We also told you about new FBS squad Sam Houston State and why they’re nothing to be slept on. They went into BYU and battled a tough Cougar squad to cover the +19.5 in a 14-0 loss. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for the Big 12 in week 2!
Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 2
Friday, September 8
- Illinois vs Kansas
- Illinois: Spread: +3 (-107)
- Kansas: Spread: -3(-113)
- Over/Under: 58.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Saturday, September 9
- Nicholls vs (17) TCU
- Colorado: OFF
- TCU: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Utah (12) vs Baylor
- Baylor: Spread: +7½ (-110)
- Utah: Spread: -7½ (-110)
- Over/Under: 47 | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- SMU vs Oklahoma (18)
- SMU: Spread: +15 (-110)
- Oklahoma: Spread: -15 (-110)
- Over/Under: 68½ | Over (-105) | Under (-115)
- Southern Utah vs BYU
- Southern Utah: OFF
- BYU: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Rice vs Texas (11)
- Texas: Spread: -35½ (-111)
- Rice: Spread: +35½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 59 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Iowa: Spread: -4 (-111)
- Iowa State: Spread: +4(-109)
- Over/Under: 36| Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Duquesne vs West Virginia
- Duqesne: OFF
- WVU: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Troy vs (15) Kansas State
- Troy: Spread: +16½ (-111)
- Kansas State: Spread: -16½ (-111)
- Over/Under: 50 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Cincinnati vs Pitt
-
- Pitt: Spread: -7½ (-111)
- Cincy: Spread: +7½ (-109)Cincinnati vs Pitt
- Over/Under: 47 | Over (-110) | Under (-110
- (13) Oregon vs Texas yech
-
-
- Oregon: Spread: -6½ (-111)
- Texas Tech: Spread: +6½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 68 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
-
- (11) Texas vs (3) Alabama
- Alabama: Spread: -7 (-111)
- Texas: Spread: +7 (-109)
- Over/Under: 55 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Houston vs Rice
- Houston: Spread: -10 (-111)
- Rice: Spread: +10 (-109)
- Over/Under: 52 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- UCF vs Boise State
- UCF: Spread: -3.5 (-111)
- Boise State: Spread: +3.5 (-109)
- Over/Under: 60.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Oklahoma State vs Arizona State
- OSU: Spread: -3.5 (-111)
- ASU: Spread: +3.5 (-109)
- Over/Under: 55.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 1 Football
Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Texas Tech +6.5 (-110) vs. Oregon
This is really all about the spot and the line. Oregon is coming off hanging 81 on Portland State last week and Tech limps in off of a brutal double-overtime home loss to Wyoming. I like Bo Nix and I like this Oregon offense that put up 729 yards of total offense in week 1. But this just feels like a dangerous spot for them. The number opened at Oregon -7 and despite 82% of the tickets currently sitting on the Ducks at betting windows, that number came down to 6.5. I like Tech
Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: Oklahoma -15 (110) vs SMU
To me, it looks like Will Venables finally has this defense where he wants them, at a championship caliber that we saw all those years at Clemson. I believe in Dillon Gabriel and this Sooners offense. While SMU looked solid in their opener against La. Tech, they have their hands completely full on Saturday.