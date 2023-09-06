Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks for Week 2

So far we’re 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2023.

We started the young Big 12 season off by going 2-0 in the conference in week 1. We had Houston +2.5 against UTSA, a game they won outright 17-14. We also told you about new FBS squad Sam Houston State and why they’re nothing to be slept on. They went into BYU and battled a tough Cougar squad to cover the +19.5 in a 14-0 loss. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for the Big 12 in week 2!

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 2

Friday, September 8



Saturday, September 9



Nicholls vs (17) TCU Colorado: OFF TCU: OFF Over/Under: OFF



Southern Utah vs BYU Southern Utah: OFF BYU: OFF Over/Under: OFF



Duquesne vs West Virginia Duqesne: OFF WVU: OFF Over/Under: OFF



Cincinnati vs Pitt

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 2 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Texas Tech +6.5 (-110) vs. Oregon



This is really all about the spot and the line. Oregon is coming off hanging 81 on Portland State last week and Tech limps in off of a brutal double-overtime home loss to Wyoming. I like Bo Nix and I like this Oregon offense that put up 729 yards of total offense in week 1. But this just feels like a dangerous spot for them. The number opened at Oregon -7 and despite 82% of the tickets currently sitting on the Ducks at betting windows, that number came down to 6.5. I like Tech

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2: Oklahoma -15 (110) vs SMU

To me, it looks like Will Venables finally has this defense where he wants them, at a championship caliber that we saw all those years at Clemson. I believe in Dillon Gabriel and this Sooners offense. While SMU looked solid in their opener against La. Tech, they have their hands completely full on Saturday. Bet Oklahoma 15 @ -110 with BetOnline now