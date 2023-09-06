NCAAF

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks for Week 2

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_21338139

So far we’re 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2023.

We started the young Big 12 season off by going 2-0 in the conference in week 1. We had Houston +2.5 against UTSA, a game they won outright 17-14. We also told you about new FBS squad Sam Houston State and why they’re nothing to be slept on. They went into BYU and battled a tough Cougar squad to cover the +19.5 in a 14-0 loss. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for the Big 12 in week 2!

Best Big 12 Football Betting Sites in 2023

Big 12 Football Betting Odds – Week 2

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

  • Nicholls vs (17) TCU
    • Colorado: OFF
    • TCU: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Southern Utah vs BYU
    • Southern Utah: OFF
    • BYU: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Duquesne vs West Virginia
    • Duqesne: OFF
    • WVU: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Cincinnati vs Pitt

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 12 Week 1 Football

Big 12 Football Best Bet 1: Texas Tech +6.5 (-110) vs. Oregon

This is really all about the spot and the line. Oregon is coming off hanging 81 on Portland State last week and Tech limps in off of a brutal double-overtime home loss to Wyoming. I like Bo Nix and I like this Oregon offense that put up 729 yards of total offense in week 1. But this just feels like a dangerous spot for them. The number opened at Oregon -7 and despite 82% of the tickets currently sitting on the Ducks at betting windows, that number came down to 6.5. I like Tech

Bet Texas Tech +6.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 12 Football Best Bet 2:  Oklahoma -15 (110) vs SMU

To me, it looks like Will Venables finally has this defense where he wants them, at a championship caliber that we saw all those years at Clemson. I believe in Dillon Gabriel and this Sooners offense. While SMU looked solid in their opener against La. Tech, they have their hands completely full on Saturday.

Bet Oklahoma 15 @ -110 with BetOnline now
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
