Big 12 Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

The defending Big 12 and national champion Kansas Jayhawks will look to defend their crown and earn their 13th Big 12 title since the tournament started in 1997. They’ll have to make a run against a deep and even field. With one game remaining on the slate, the Big 12 boats four teams with double-digit conference wins and five with 20+ regular season wins.

It’s an all-Kansas top as Kansas and Kansas State will head to Kansas City as 1-2 in the Big 12 standings. An all-Kansas final would be mayhem if it happened. But two Texas foes would love to break that up as Baylor, and Texas look for their 23rd win today and hope to head to the T-Mobile Center at 23-8.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Big 12 Conference Tournament 2023

Big 12 Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the Big 12 Tournament

🏀 Tournament: Big 12 Tournament 2023

Big 12 Tournament 2023 ⛹ BIG 12 Betting Favorite: Kansas -250

Kansas -250 📅 Big 12 Conference Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023

March 8th, 2023 🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: March 11th, 2023

March 11th, 2023 📺 TV Channel: ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN

ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN 🎲 Big 12 Tournament Favorites: Kansas -250 | Texas +350 | Baylor +400

All times Eastern

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 7 vs. No. 10, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 5: No. 2 vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 6: No. 3 vs. No. 6, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Semifinals (Friday)

Game 7: Game 3/4 winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 8: Game 5/6 winners, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Final (Saturday)

Game 9: semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

2023 Big 12 Tournament Odds

Big 12 Teams Big 12 Tournament Odds Kansas -250 Texas +350 Baylor +400 Iowa State +600 TCU +850 Kansas St +1300 Oklahoma St +2000 West Virginia +2000 Texas Tech +5000 Oklahoma +5000

2023 Big 12 Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

The defending Big 12 and National Champions haven’t been nearly as dominant as last year, but they’ll still head into the Big 12 tournament as -250 favorites. Bill Self once again has a well-balanced team as they currently rank 21st in offense efficiency and 9th in defensive efficiency. What is troubling about the 2023 edition of the Kansas Jayhawks is their depth or lack thereof. The Kansas bench only plays 17.6% of their minutes, ranking them 360th in all of college basketball. Only their starters have played in all 30 games to this point, and they only have two players off the bench that average double-digit minutes. We’ve seen teams with a lack of depth start to wear thin as they get deeper into March. It may not get to them in the Big 12 tournament, but it has to make an impact at some point during their post-season run.

The Value Play

Kansas State at +1300 is an eye-opener. The Wildcats are going to finish second in the conference but will have the sixth-best odds in the tournament. Kansas State can really defend the 3-point line as they hold their opponents to 29.5% shooting from beyond the arc. That ranks them 12th in the nation in that defensive category. They’re an excellent defensive team but they occasionally hit offensive cold spells. If they can avoid these runs where they can’t get a bucket and continue to lock down their opponents, that +1300 may be alive come Saturday in the championship game, opening up a big middle position for you if you play the +1300 now.

The Pick

Texas is coming off its first back-to-back losses in the Big 12 season as they fell on the road at Baylor and at TCU last week in two tightly contested games. Texas can redeem itself before the Big 12 Tournament in a huge matchup with Kansas today where they are 3.5-point favorites. There is a lot to like about this Texas squad. They rank in the top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. They know how to turn their opponents over as they rank 19th in defensive turnover percentage. The Horns also know how to take care of the ball as they rank second in the Big 12 in offensive turnover ratio. Texas can absolutely win this Big 12 tournament and we’ll be on them at +350.