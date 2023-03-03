Big East Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

It’s been a wild ride in the Big East this season. Many predicted Creighton to win the league with what some projected as their best team ever. The Blue Jays have been good but won’t win the regular season crown. That title is going to Marquette, a team picked to finish 8th in the regular season coaches poll. Shaka Smart has turned around the Golden Eagles, and they find themselves as the favorites heading into the 2023 Big East tournament. With one game left, Marquette sits at 16-3 in the Big East and a phenomenal 24-6 overall.

The Big East will enter post-season play with four teams ranked in the top 25. And while Marquette comes in as the highest-rated team in the AP Top 25 at 6th in the nation, Uconn is ranked higher than the Golden Eagles in the KenPom rankings.

The Big East tournament is one of the most storied conference tournaments in the nation, and we can’t wait to see more memories added at the mecca of hoops in New York City.

Big East Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the Big East Tournament

🏀 Tournament: Big East Tournament 2023

⛹ Big East Betting Favorite: Marquette +300

📅 Big East Conference Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023

🏆 Big East Championship Game: March 11th, 2023

📺 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 | Fox

🎲 Big East Tournament Favorites: Marquette +300 | Uconn +350 | Creighton +430

First Round – Wednesday, Mar. 8

No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 7 Seton Hall vs. No. 10 DePaul

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Mar. 9

No. 1 Marquette vs. Game 1 Winner

No. 4 vs. No. 5

No. 2 Xavier vs. No. Game 2 Winner

No. 3 vs. Game 3 Winner

Semifinals – Friday, Mar. 10

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Championship – Saturday, Mar. 11

TBD vs. TBD

2023 Big East Tournament Odds

2023 Big East Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

Shaka Smart has Marquette firing on all cylinders, and they’re the hottest team in the Big East as they currently ride a five-game win streak with one game left. They now rank 11th in offensive efficiency and have been relatively dominant in the Big East, finishing 16-3 in conference. Their only losses were to Uconn, Xavier, and Providence, and their last loss was on February 7th. Marquette comes into the 2023 Big East Tournament as +300 favorites. I like this team. They can score, don’t turn it over much, and do a great job of controlling the pace of the game. I don’t love them as a play, but I don’t hate them. They’re 100% capable of staying on this run and taking down this tournament at Madison Square Garden.

The Value Play

This was a tough call because I see a lot of value out there in this wide-open Big East tournament. I still believe in Creighton +430, as they could make a deep run in this tournament and the 2023 NCAA tournament. But Providence at +700 really jumps. They’ve been up and down but have a few stars that could carry them to a deep run. Jared Bynum was on everyone’s radar for Big East Player of the Year coming into the 2023 season as he led the Friars to the 2022 Big East Regular season title. But Bryce Hopkins has emerged as a star and a legitimate Big East Player of the Year candidate in his own right. If these two get it going with 6’8 Senior Ed Crowswell, Providence can beat anyone, and that +700 looks mighty juicy.

The Pick

As a St. John’s alumni, I’m supposed to hate Uconn, and I do, believe me. But I love the way this team goes about it. It’s year five for coach Dan Hurley and all he has to show is two first-round exits in the NCAA tournament, but this team is playing as well as any Uconn team he has coached. They’re led by a three-headed monster that is 100% capable of winning this tournament and making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Adam Sanogo has been dominant, and Sophomore Jordan Hawkins has had the breakout season many anticipated. ECU transfer Tristan Newton has been the X factor on both ends of the floor. KenPom has this squad ranked fifth in the nation with a +25.1 adjusted efficiency margin. This team will be an extremely difficult out, and they are a play for me at +350.