With No. 3 Washington earning the final PAC-12 Championship Friday night, the stage was set for No. 2 Michigan to “take care of business” against No. 16 Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

With Betonline Sportsbook listing the Wolverines as 21.5-point favorites at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a potential Rose Bowl matchup of old-school Big 10/Pac-10 programs await if Michigan (12-0) claims its third consecutive conference title over the offensively challenged Hawkeyes (10-2).

Here are two keys to Michigan preventing a major upset.

Key No. 1: Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

The Big Ten’s QB of the year, McCarthy leads an all-star offense. Eleven Wolverines were named to an All-Big Ten conference team.

A junior, McCarthy seeks a return visit to the national semifinals. Facing a proven Iowa defense, McCarthy will need to play turnover-free.

Iowa’s erratic starter, Deacon Hill, needs to make plays. The Hawkeyes claimed the West Division without surpassing 30 points this season. Saturday’s point spread reportedly is the biggest since the inaugural conference championship game in 2011.

The Wolverines rolled over the Hawkeyes, 42-3, in the 2021 title game. McCarthy played a backup role in that matchup.

Entering with a 90.9 quarterback rating, McCarthy, a Manning Award finalist, will have a starring role Saturday.

#TBT | 2021 Michigan vs Iowa Don’t have to go too far back for this beauty of a touchdown in the B1G Championship Game#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R5FUVQwkus — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2023

Key No. 2: Michigan Running Back Blake Corum

Named the conference’s top running back, Corum’s consistent, between-the-tackles running, helped mold McCarthy’s efficient leadership. The program’s all-time single-season leader with 22 rushing touchdowns, Corum is the lone FBS player to score in each game this season.

Corum injured his knee at the end of last season and returned for this opportunity. A semifinalist for comeback player of the year honor, Corum was also named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded for premier community service. Corum was credited with benefiting the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. He also utilized his NIL funds to donate turkeys to a Ypsilanti, Michigan, community during Thanksgiving.

Corum needs 24 yards to break the 1,000-yard barrier for a second straight season.

If Corum can find running room and balance Michigan’s offense, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti could find himself awkwardly presenting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who will return from his second three-game suspension, with the conference crown.

The best RB in the B1G#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zhaChgIs7a — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 29, 2023

Big Ten Championship Game Odds

Here is a look at the updated Big Ten Championship odds for Saturday’s college football game at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Favorite, Odds Play Michigan (2) vs. Iowa (16) Michigan, -21.5

* Odds as of Friday