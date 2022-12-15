Big Ten Expansion News – UCLA Approved to Join Conference Along with USC in 2024

UCLA received approval from the University of California regents on Wednesday to complete their move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024. They will join fellow Pac-12 team, USC in making the move.

Pac-12 to Big Ten

The landscape of college football is changing. Conferences will look very different in 2024, and UCLA is the latest team to be granted a moved. The Bruins will move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten after the University of California regents approved the move by an 11-5 vote on Wednesday.

UCLA’s move does come with some stipulations. The school may have to pay a subsidy to the University of California – Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million depending on the new Pac-12 deal. UCLA must also increase its investment in student-athlete resources.

UCLA gets approval from California Board of Regents to go to Big Ten, provided it follows through on recommendations including increased support for student-athletes and some money going to Cal-Berkeley. — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 15, 2022

“We looked at the reality of where we are and what the alternatives were,” Rich Leib, the regents chair said.. “And I think in the end we just decided that the best thing to do is the way we did it, which is conditions, but allow them to go.

“Berkeley really took a hit by UCLA leaving, They suffered quite a bit. We don’t know how much, but we felt it was important that we somehow make Berkeley, maybe not whole, but at least help them in that situation.”

Any subsidy provided will be used to provide resources for student-athletes on campus.

Bigger Platform, More Money for UCLA

“We’re excited to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024 and are grateful for the Board of Regents’ thoughtful engagement in this decision,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “We’ve always been guided by what is best for our 25 teams and more than 700 student-athletes, and the Big Ten offers exciting new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talent.”

There are no indications on what will happen with the Pac-12 at the moment, but losing two of its biggest names will be a blow. The Pac-12 remains without a TV deal, while the Big Ten signed a $7 billion, seven-year deal with major TV stations in August, which could mean UCLA is in line for around $70 million annually.