NCAAF

Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages-1243488440-1024x683

It’s Week Two of Big Ten football!

The Big Ten is as deep as it has been in a long, long time. We can’t wait for conference play to begin but until then, we have some excellent non-conference matchups. The highlights are Nebraskas visiting Colorado and Wisconsin visiting Washington State in week 2.

Best Big 10 Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 2

Friday, September

  • Indiana State vs Indiana
    • Indiana State: OFF
    • Indiana: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF

Saturday, September 2

  • Delaware vs Penn State
    • Delaware: OFF
    • Penn State: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Youngstown State vs Ohio State
    • Youngstown State: OFF
    • Ohio State: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF
  • Richmond vs (16) Michigan State 
    • Richmond: OFF
    • Michigan State: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 2 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Minnesota -20.5 (-110) vs. Eastern Michigan

Minnesota won a hard-fought home matchup against a rejuvenated and scrappy Nebraska but failed to cover the 7.5 closing line with a 13-10 victory. Minnesota was down 10-3 in the fourth and clawed back for the victory. Eastern Michigan gave up a shocking amount of points and yards to Howard in week 1. EMU was a 20.5 fave and won 33-23. But the way in which Howard moved the ball is alarming. I think Minny breaks out offensively and runs it up on EMU with ease for a 25-30-point win.

Bet Minnesota -20.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Nebraska vs Colorado -3 (110) 

I understand that some are hesitant to jump on the Colorado train, but the eye test did not lie. Dylan Edwards was an absolute weapon out of the backfield with 5 catches for 135 yards and 4 total TDs. Shedeur Sanders is an absolute play-maker capable of critical decision-making and big-time plays. And obviously, Travis Hunter is one of the best football players in the country. Colorado is going to be absolutely electric on Saturday. I will admit the line is a bit peculiar. I’d love Colorado even more if they were -6.5 to -9 as it looks a bit trappy, but I’m riding with the Buffs

Bet Colorado -3 @ -110 with BetOnline now
Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks Featured Featured Story Features NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
USATSI_21338139

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks for Week 2

Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
NCAAF
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Week 2 Colorado Enters the Top 25
Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
NCAAF
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 5 2023
NCAAF
Colorado vs. Nebraska Tickets Are More Expensive Than Any Week 1 NFL Game
Colorado vs. Nebraska Tickets Are More Expensive Than Any Week 1 NFL Game
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
NCAAF
Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes Upset TCU, Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” Gets First Buffs Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
NCAAF
1357188386
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 1
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 31 2023
NCAAF
Cam-Rising-Utah-Utes-Florida-Gators
How to Watch Florida vs Utah Football With A Free Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top