Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2

It’s Week Two of Big Ten football!

The Big Ten is as deep as it has been in a long, long time. We can’t wait for conference play to begin but until then, we have some excellent non-conference matchups. The highlights are Nebraskas visiting Colorado and Wisconsin visiting Washington State in week 2.

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 2

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 2 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Minnesota -20.5 (-110) vs. Eastern Michigan



Minnesota won a hard-fought home matchup against a rejuvenated and scrappy Nebraska but failed to cover the 7.5 closing line with a 13-10 victory. Minnesota was down 10-3 in the fourth and clawed back for the victory. Eastern Michigan gave up a shocking amount of points and yards to Howard in week 1. EMU was a 20.5 fave and won 33-23. But the way in which Howard moved the ball is alarming. I think Minny breaks out offensively and runs it up on EMU with ease for a 25-30-point win.

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Nebraska vs Colorado -3 (110)

I understand that some are hesitant to jump on the Colorado train, but the eye test did not lie. Dylan Edwards was an absolute weapon out of the backfield with 5 catches for 135 yards and 4 total TDs. Shedeur Sanders is an absolute play-maker capable of critical decision-making and big-time plays. And obviously, Travis Hunter is one of the best football players in the country. Colorado is going to be absolutely electric on Saturday. I will admit the line is a bit peculiar. I’d love Colorado even more if they were -6.5 to -9 as it looks a bit trappy, but I’m riding with the Buffs Bet Colorado -3 @ -110 with BetOnline now