Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2

It’s Week Two of Big Ten football!
The Big Ten is as deep as it has been in a long, long time. We can’t wait for conference play to begin but until then, we have some excellent non-conference matchups. The highlights are Nebraskas visiting Colorado and Wisconsin visiting Washington State in week 2.
Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 2
Friday, September
- Indiana State vs Indiana
- Indiana State: OFF
- Indiana: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Illinois vs Kansas
- Illinois: Spread: +3 (-107)
- Kansas: Spread: -3(-113)
- Over/Under: 58.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Saturday, September 2
- Nebraska vs Colorado (22)
- Nebraska: Spread: +3(-110)
- Colorado : Spread: -3(-110)
- Over/Under: 58½ | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Purdue: Spread: +2½ (-110)
- Virginia Tech: Spread: -2½ (-110)
- Over/Under: 46½ | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Iowa: Spread: -4 (-111)
- Iowa State: Spread: +4(-109)
- Over/Under: 36| Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Delaware vs Penn State
- Delaware: OFF
- Penn State: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Youngstown State vs Ohio State
- Youngstown State: OFF
- Ohio State: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- UTEP vs Northwestern
- UTEP: Spread: -1½ (-111)
- Northwestern: Spread: +1½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 38 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Michigan: Spread: -37½ (-111)
- UNLV: Spread: +37½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 58 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Richmond vs (16) Michigan State
- Richmond: OFF
- Michigan State: OFF
- Over/Under: OFF
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Maryland: Spread: -24½ (-111)
- Charlotte: Spread: +24½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 52 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Temple vs Rutgers
- Rutgers: Spread: -9 (-111)
- Temple: Spread: +9 (-109)
- Over/Under: 51 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Eastern Michigan vs Minnesota
- Minnesota: Spread: -20½ (-111)
- Eastern Michigan: Spread: +20½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 48 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Wisconsin (19) vs Washington State
- Wisconsin: Spread: -6 (-111)
- Washington State: Spread: +6 (-109)
- Over/Under: 58| Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 2 Football
Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Minnesota -20.5 (-110) vs. Eastern Michigan
Minnesota won a hard-fought home matchup against a rejuvenated and scrappy Nebraska but failed to cover the 7.5 closing line with a 13-10 victory. Minnesota was down 10-3 in the fourth and clawed back for the victory. Eastern Michigan gave up a shocking amount of points and yards to Howard in week 1. EMU was a 20.5 fave and won 33-23. But the way in which Howard moved the ball is alarming. I think Minny breaks out offensively and runs it up on EMU with ease for a 25-30-point win.
Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Nebraska vs Colorado -3 (110)
I understand that some are hesitant to jump on the Colorado train, but the eye test did not lie. Dylan Edwards was an absolute weapon out of the backfield with 5 catches for 135 yards and 4 total TDs. Shedeur Sanders is an absolute play-maker capable of critical decision-making and big-time plays. And obviously, Travis Hunter is one of the best football players in the country. Colorado is going to be absolutely electric on Saturday. I will admit the line is a bit peculiar. I’d love Colorado even more if they were -6.5 to -9 as it looks a bit trappy, but I’m riding with the Buffs