NCAAF

Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
usa_today_19068404.5

It’s Week Three of Big Ten football!

The Big Ten is as deep as it has been in a long, long time. We can’t wait for conference play to fully begin but until then, we have some excellent non-conference matchups. Washington visits Michigan State and Penn State and Illinois open their Big Ten schedule.

Best Big 10 Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 3

Friday, September 15

Saturday, September 16

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 3 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Maryland -14.5 (-110) vs. Virginia

This is really just about this UVA defense. They are one of the worst units in the country. They rank 114th in sacks with one. They rank 97th in defensive red zone efficiency and 115th in first downs allowed. They’re 117th in forced turnovers and 125th in rushing yards allowed. They are really struggling defensively. Conversely, Maryland is 7th in the nation in first downs and 34th in rushing yards. I think UVA is going to really struggle to keep up with Maryland.

Bet Maryland -14.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Washington -16.5 vs Michigan State

This is turning into a pretty odd game for Michigan State. Head coach Mel Tucker is currently suspended without pay amid a sexual harassment investigation. Harlon Barnett is filling in and there are also reports that former Spartan Head Coach Mark Dantonio will be on the sidelines Saturday as well. I don’t think it will help, because they have a juggernaut rolling into East Lansing. Michigan State comes in 2-0 ATS but I think that changes Saturday. They just haven’t seen an offense close to this good. And Micahel Penix Jr. is going to have Washington locked in as he returns to his old conference. The Huskies are 2nd in the country in yards per play and the Spartan defense is 4th in the nation in yards allowed per play. That number is dropping after Saturday. Huskies roll.

Bet Washington -16.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now
Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Featured Featured Story Features NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
quinn ewers 5

Big 12 Players of the Week: Quinn Ewers Leads Weekly Awards

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 13 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_19109809
Big Ten Players of the Week: MSU’s Noah Kim Leads Big Ten Weekly Honors
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 13 2023
NCAAF
Miami Hurricanes
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Week 3 Miami, UCLA, Two Others Enter Our Top 25
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 12 2023
NCAAF
GettyImages-1243488440-1024x683
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 10 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_21338139
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks for Week 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 6 2023
NCAAF
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Week 2 Colorado Enters the Top 25
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Sep 6 2023
NCAAF
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top