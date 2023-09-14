Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3

It’s Week Three of Big Ten football!

The Big Ten is as deep as it has been in a long, long time. We can’t wait for conference play to fully begin but until then, we have some excellent non-conference matchups. Washington visits Michigan State and Penn State and Illinois open their Big Ten schedule.

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Maryland -14.5 (-110) vs. Virginia



This is really just about this UVA defense. They are one of the worst units in the country. They rank 114th in sacks with one. They rank 97th in defensive red zone efficiency and 115th in first downs allowed. They’re 117th in forced turnovers and 125th in rushing yards allowed. They are really struggling defensively. Conversely, Maryland is 7th in the nation in first downs and 34th in rushing yards. I think UVA is going to really struggle to keep up with Maryland.

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Washington -16.5 vs Michigan State

This is turning into a pretty odd game for Michigan State. Head coach Mel Tucker is currently suspended without pay amid a sexual harassment investigation. Harlon Barnett is filling in and there are also reports that former Spartan Head Coach Mark Dantonio will be on the sidelines Saturday as well. I don’t think it will help, because they have a juggernaut rolling into East Lansing. Michigan State comes in 2-0 ATS but I think that changes Saturday. They just haven’t seen an offense close to this good. And Micahel Penix Jr. is going to have Washington locked in as he returns to his old conference. The Huskies are 2nd in the country in yards per play and the Spartan defense is 4th in the nation in yards allowed per play. That number is dropping after Saturday. Huskies roll. Bet Washington -16.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now