Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4

Colin Lynch
It’s Week Four of Big Ten football!

You may want to start paying attention to our Big Ten college football picks as we’re coming off a 2-0 week to move us to 5-1 on the season in the Big Ten. This week we play a home dog and a total for our official week four picks. Let’s get to the lines and picks!

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 4

Friday, September 22

Saturday, September 23

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 2 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Wisconsin vs. Purdue (+6)

Last week we faded Purdue at home against Syracuse mostly because we think Syracuse is a really good football team going under the radar. And ‘Cuse came through for us. But this week we’re going to be on the Boilermakers. Hudson Card is a very solid QB for Purdue and the Wisconsin offense just hasn’t gotten going under new OC Phil Longo and transfer QB Tanner Mordecai. Wisconsin has been a massive disappointment for us this season and they haven’t even shown flashes of an offense finding its rhythm. I think they have their hands full again on the road in their Big 10 opener.

Bet Purdue +6 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Iowa vs Penn State Over 40

I’m a bit perplexed by this line as both of these offenses are significantly better, especially Iowa. Three of the last four matchups between these two have gone over. I thought this line would be closer to 47. It’s hard for me to see Penn State not scoring close to 30 points. I like this over.

Bet Over 40 @ -110 with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
