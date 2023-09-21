Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4

It’s Week Four of Big Ten football!
You may want to start paying attention to our Big Ten college football picks as we’re coming off a 2-0 week to move us to 5-1 on the season in the Big Ten. This week we play a home dog and a total for our official week four picks. Let’s get to the lines and picks!
Best Big 10 Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 4
Friday, September 22
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Wisconsin: Spread: -6 (-107)
- Purdue: Spread: +6 (-113)
- Over/Under: 53.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Saturday, September 23
- Rutgers vs Michigan (2)
- Rutgers: Spread: +24 (-107)
- Michigan: Spread: -24(-113)
- Over/Under: 44.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Florida Atlantic vs Illinois
- FAU: Spread: +15.5 (-110)
- Illinois : Spread: -5.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 45½ | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- Louisiana Tech vs Nebraska
- La Tech: Spread: +20½ (-110)
- Nebraska: Spread: -20½ (-110)
- Over/Under: 47½ | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Maryland: Spread: -8 (-111)
- Michigan State: Spread: +8 (-109)
- Over/Under: 52.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Minnesota vs Northwestern
- Minnesota: Spread: -11½ (-111)
- Northwestern: Spread: +11½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 39.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Ohio State vs Notre Dame
- Ohio State: Spread: -3 (-111)
- Notre Dame: Spread: +3 (-109)
- Over/Under: 55.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Akron vs Indiana
- Akron: Spread: +17.5 (-111)
- Indiana: Spread: -17.5 (-109)
- Over/Under: 46.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Iowa vs Penn State
- Iowa: Spread: +14.5 (-111)
- Penn State: Spread: -14.5 (-109)
- Over/Under: 40 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 2 Football
Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Wisconsin vs. Purdue (+6)
Last week we faded Purdue at home against Syracuse mostly because we think Syracuse is a really good football team going under the radar. And ‘Cuse came through for us. But this week we’re going to be on the Boilermakers. Hudson Card is a very solid QB for Purdue and the Wisconsin offense just hasn’t gotten going under new OC Phil Longo and transfer QB Tanner Mordecai. Wisconsin has been a massive disappointment for us this season and they haven’t even shown flashes of an offense finding its rhythm. I think they have their hands full again on the road in their Big 10 opener.
Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Iowa vs Penn State Over 40
I’m a bit perplexed by this line as both of these offenses are significantly better, especially Iowa. Three of the last four matchups between these two have gone over. I thought this line would be closer to 47. It’s hard for me to see Penn State not scoring close to 30 points. I like this over.