Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 4

It’s Week Four of Big Ten football!

You may want to start paying attention to our Big Ten college football picks as we’re coming off a 2-0 week to move us to 5-1 on the season in the Big Ten. This week we play a home dog and a total for our official week four picks. Let’s get to the lines and picks!

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 4

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Wisconsin vs. Purdue (+6)



Last week we faded Purdue at home against Syracuse mostly because we think Syracuse is a really good football team going under the radar. And ‘Cuse came through for us. But this week we’re going to be on the Boilermakers. Hudson Card is a very solid QB for Purdue and the Wisconsin offense just hasn’t gotten going under new OC Phil Longo and transfer QB Tanner Mordecai. Wisconsin has been a massive disappointment for us this season and they haven’t even shown flashes of an offense finding its rhythm. I think they have their hands full again on the road in their Big 10 opener.

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Iowa vs Penn State Over 40

I’m a bit perplexed by this line as both of these offenses are significantly better, especially Iowa. Three of the last four matchups between these two have gone over. I thought this line would be closer to 47. It’s hard for me to see Penn State not scoring close to 30 points. I like this over. Bet Over 40 @ -110 with BetOnline now