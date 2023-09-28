NCAAF

Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
It’s Week Five of Big Ten football!

We were humbled a bit last week. After starting the season 5-1 in the Big Ten, we had our first winless week in week 4. We took the over of 40 in Iowa and Penn State, and Iowa couldn’t even get us a FG. They lost 38-0 in an absolutely abysmal offensive performance by the Hawkeyes. We also had Purdue at home +6 against Wisconsin, and Wisconsin finally showed up.

We’re back for week five with a 5-3 record in the Big Ten and we have a road dog and a home fave that we’re on this week. Let’s get to the odds and picks!

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 5

Saturday, September 30

  • Wagner vs Rutgers

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 5 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Louisiana +11 vs. Minnesota

This is just one of the worst teams that PJ Fleck has put together in Minnesota. They lost a lot of talent from the 2022 squad, but this team is still very bad. Losing to the worst Northwestern team we’ve seen in a decade is such a tough look. This just comes down to the fact that I don’t think Minny should be double-digit faves over many teams. Now both teams come in pretty bad ATS. The Cajuns come in 1-3 ATS and the Gophers come in 0-4 ATS.

Louisiana can certainly run the football as they enter Saturday as the 5th-ranked team in rushing yards and 24th-ranked team in yards per play. They’re also 11th in total points and Minnesota ranks 109th in points allowed. I like the Ragin’ Cajuns to stay in this one all day Saturday.

Bet Louisiana +11 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Illinois vs. Purdue -1

As anticipated, Illinois’ defense has experienced a significant setback this season, primarily due to the departure of three talented defensive backs who were selected within the top 75 picks of the NFL Draft. Replacing such production in a single season is a daunting challenge for a team of Illinois caliber. To put it in perspective, the Illini currently ranks 97th in Passing Downs Success Rate for the season.

One undeniable loss for Illinois is defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who leveraged his success at Champaign to secure a head-coaching position at Purdue. His intimate knowledge of Bret Bielema’s defensive strategies provides the Boilermakers with a competitive edge, even though their defense faces challenges in terms of talent at various positions.

Adding to the Illini’s woes is a lack of confidence in quarterback Luke Altmyer and their wide receiver corps, especially in a rush-first offensive scheme that dearly misses Chase Brown, now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In stark contrast, the Purdue offense seems to be firing on all cylinders under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and the presence of Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card. Even when faced with three Power 5 opponents and an undefeated Fresno State team, the Boilermakers have managed to average nearly 400 yards per game, showing promising signs of offensive prowess.

We were on the Boilermakers last week, and we’re going to be on them again here

Bet Purdue +1  @ -110 with BetOnline now
College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks Featured Featured Story Features NCAA NCAAF
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
