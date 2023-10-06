NCAAF

Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 6

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Garrett-Wilson-celebrates-TD

It’s Week Six of Big Ten football!

Last we went 1-0-1 to move to 6-3-1 in the Big Ten so far this season. Louisiana had a frustrating push at Minnesota after being inside the number all afternoon. Purdue took care of business in a convincing 44-19 win over Illinois as a 1-point home dog.

We’re back for week five with a 6-3-1 record in the Big Ten and we have two home faves that we’re on this week. Let’s get to the odds and picks!

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 6

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

  • Howard vs Northwestern
    • Howard: OFF
    • Northwestern: OFF
    • Over/Under: OFF

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 6 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Maryland vs. Ohio State -19.5

Once again, everyone is on the Maryland hype train as the Terps head into Columbus at 4-0 coming in off a big 44-17 home win over Indiana. But just like every year, I’m not buying the Terps. I think Taulia Tagovailoa is too turnover-prone against quality defenses and this is by far the best defense he has seen all year. It really comes down to the trenches and run game to me. Maryland comes into Columbus ranked 116th in the country in rush defense success rate. I’m not a huge fan of Bucks QB Kyle McCord even though he is improving. But I don’t think he needs to be excellent tomorrow. I also think things will open up after Ohio State RB TreyVeyon Henderson gets going. I like the Bucks big. 44-16.

 

Bet Ohio State -19.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2:  Purdue @ Iowa -2.5

We w’re on Purdue last week and they came through for us in a big way, but we just need to fade them this week. This is strictly a spot play. Iowa had a lucky push last weekend against Michigan State as they rallied for 13 unanswered in the 4th quarter to overcome a 4th quarter deficit and get the push. I do like Purdue QB Hudson Card and he’s playing some great football, but I think Iowa finally shows up at home tomorrow. They need to. Iowa 23-13.

 

Bet Iowa -2.5  @ -110 with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
