Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 7

Colin Lynch
It’s Week Seven of Big Ten football!

Last week we got back on track in Big Ten football as we went 2-0 to move to 8-3-1 on the season in our Big Ten best bets! We called for a 23-13 Iowa win, and they covered the -2.5 with a 20-14 win over Purdue. Ohio State also rallied for us to beat Maryland and cover the -19.5 with a 38-18 victory.

We’re back for week Seven with an 8-3-1 record in the Big Ten with a road dog and a big home favorite.

Big 10 Football Betting Odds – Week 7

Saturday, October 14

Best Bets and Predictions for Big 10 Week 7 Football

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Iowa vs. Wisconsin -9.5

Iowa is 5-1 but we still don’t believe in this offense. Conversely, the Wisconsin offense is slowly putting it together with SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai and new OC Phil Longo. The total for this one currently sits at 34.5. and Wisco is still almost a double-digit fave. I think Iowa makes it interesting but their offense lets them down once again in Madison. The Badgers pull away late 24-10.

Bet Wisconsin -9.5 @ -110 with BetOnline now

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2:  Illinois +13.5 @ Maryland

We’ve faded Illinois a few times this season, most recently against Purdue when Purdue took care of business for us 44-19 back on September 30th. This feels like as bad as a spot for Maryland for how good of a road spot this is for Illinois. Illinois is fresh off a bad loss against Nebraska in which they just didn’t show up at home on Friday night game last week. They’re currently 2-4 and host Wisconsin next week. They need to show up this weekend in College Park. On the other side, Maryland is coming off a 20-point road loss at Ohio State. I’m not buying this Maryland team again this year, even though they are once again a media darling. I think Ilinois shows up and keeps this one close

Bet Illinois +13.5  @ -110 with BetOnline now
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
