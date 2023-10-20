Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8

It’s Week Eight of Big Ten football!

Last week we went 1-1 in the Big Ten as Illinois got an outright win over Maryland as a 13.5-point dog. But Wisconsin let us down in a big way as they came out flat against Iowa and fell 15-6 in a ferociously terrible offensive struggle. Our 1-1 mark in week seven moves us to 9-4-1 on the season in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten features the lowest college football total in history as the Minnesota and Iowa total is set at 30.5. We won’t be touching that total, but we will have a play in that game.

We’re back for week Eight with a 9-4-1 record in the Big Ten with a couple of road dogs.

Saturday, October 21

Big 10 Football Best Bet 1: Penn State +4.5 vs Ohio State



Ohio State remains a force to be reckoned with in college football, but Head Coach Ryan Day’s squad is still in the process of reloading offensively, particularly with new quarterback Kyle McCord at the helm. McCord and his lack of execution is one of the main reasons I like Penn State this weekend.

Penn State is bringing to Columbus one of the nation’s most formidable defenses, anchored by a defensive line that has recorded an impressive 27 sacks thus far. The frontline of Penn State’s defense could be the X-factor in this matchup, especially against an Ohio State offensive line that has shown signs of vulnerability. Over the course of six games, the Nittany Lions have held their opponents to a mere 3.4 yards per play and an astonishingly low eight points per game.

Penn State’s defensive prowess doesn’t stop at their line; they boast a secondary capable of covering Ohio State’s deep and talented group of playmakers on the outside. Under the guidance of coordinator Manny Diaz, this defensive unit has conceded just a single passing touchdown in the 2023 season.

Led by sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions rank 19th in offensive success rate, and they sit second in the Big Ten in third-down conversions.

Ohio State’s defense may be strong against the run, but Penn State’s dynamic running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen possesses the capability to find gaps and create opportunities. Notably, Notre Dame managed to rack up 176 rushing yards against the Buckeyes, providing Penn State with a source of confidence that both of their running backs can sustain drives and keep Drew Allar out of challenging third-and-long situations throughout the game.

I fully think Penn State is capable of leaving Columbus with a win, but either way, this is a field goal game.

Big 10 Football Best Bet 2: Minnesota +3.5 @ Iowa

A highly anticipated clash in the Big Ten West Division is set for Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-5 ATS, 1-2 Big Ten) make the journey to face the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 4-2-1 ATS, 3-1 Big Ten). History will be made even before kickoff as this total is the lowest total in the history of college football at 30.5.

Minnesota, coming off a much-needed bye week, is aiming to rebound after a tough 52-10 home loss to Michigan, during which they were substantial underdogs. Iowa is riding the momentum of a sloppy but impressive 15-6 victory against Wisconsin on the road, where they came away with a win as 8.5-point underdogs. Notably, these teams clashed last season, with Iowa emerging victorious with a 13-10 win on the road. The Hawkeyes currently hold a 3.5-point favorite status in this upcoming matchup, set to kick off at 3:30 at Kinnick Stadium, broadcasted on NBC.

While Iowa may be a ranked team enjoying home-field advantage, they’re contending with a hidden underbelly of injury-related issues. Their starting quarterback is sidelined, and Deacon Hill, who has stepped in as a replacement, is struggling. Hill’s statistics paint a grim picture, with an average of less than 100 passing yards per game and a completion rate of just 37%. Such numbers typically don’t translate to consistent winning performances. Adding to Iowa’s woes, star tight end Erick All is doubtful for this game, and their running back, Leshon Williams, has had difficulty reaching the endzone, registering only one touchdown this season, which required an 82-yard dash to get there.

On the other side, Minnesota boasts one of the conference’s premier running backs in Darius Taylor, who appears to be on track to play on Saturday. When healthy, Taylor has consistently exceeded 135 rushing yards per game. Notably, he put up big-time numbers against Northwestern, rushing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes’ defense, however, has shown vulnerability to the run, ranking just ninth in the conference, with an allowance of 127.3 rushing yards per game. Minnesota’s game plan is clear: lean into their strengths, establish a dominant ground game, and win the battle in the trenches.

This Iowa team is a must fade in my opinion. I don’t think they can go two weeks in a row with a non-existent passing game and come away with a win. Go Gophers.