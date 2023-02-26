Big Ten Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

The college basketball season is about to get wild as the conference tournament season kicks off. Every game matters, as teams fight tooth and nail for a chance to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. While the power conferences are expected to send multiple teams to the Big Dance, the smaller conferences will have to earn their place in the spotlight with just one or two bids.

First up is the ASUN Tournament, with campus site games starting on Monday. The Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments will tip off on Tuesday. And the excitement will continue to build as the Ohio Valley crowns its champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley on Sunday.

But don’t let the smaller conferences fool you. The real excitement kicks off on March 7th, as the ACC Tournament begins and the big dogs enter the fray. Bubble teams will fight for their lives in every game, with each a must-win situation.

As the tournament season approaches, fans can expect nothing less than incredible performances and heart-stopping moments from the players. The stakes are sky-high; every team will leave it all on the court to make history. It’s going to be intense, it’s going to be unforgettable, and it’s all leading up to the ultimate prize: a shot at March Madness glory.

A Big Surprise

While the Big ten currently only has three teams in the top-25, they do have 10 teams with 17+ wins. Big Ten boasts one of the biggest surprises in college basketball in the Northwestern Wildcats. They currently sit second in the Big Ten and have entered the top 25 as they are ranked 21st in the country. The Wildcats are 11-6 in the Big Ten and 20-8 overall. The Big Ten has a bunch of teams that are either on the bubble or are desperately trying to earn a higher seed in the national tournament. The Big Ten tournament is a massive tournament with big march madness complications.

Venue: United Center

Where: Chicago, Illinois

When: Mar 8 – Mar 12

How To Watch: Big10 Network, CBS

