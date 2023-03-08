Big three is emerging on to the PGA Tour

In tennis over the last 15 years we had the big three–Roger Federer of Switzerland, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and Rafael Nadal of Spain. The three tennis megalegends have combined to win 64 major titles and you can make the argument they are the three best players to ever play tennis, and it just so happens they played against each other at the same time.

In the golf world at the moment, three players on the PGA Tour are separating themselves from the pack. Ok. Spain’s Jon Rahm, American Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy may not be considered the best golfers of all-time, but it is safe to say that they are clearly the best golfers in the world right now. They have combined for six majors, 38 PGA Tour wins and 1302.95872 Official World Golf Ranking points. That is a remarkable number when you consider the fact that Patrick Cantlay is fourth on the list with 289.77355 points.

Rahm’s major came at the 2021 United States Open. Scheffler’s major came at the 2022 Masters. McIlroy’s majors came at the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, and the 2014 British Open. McIlroy is the reigning Tour Championship winner, something he has accomplished three times as he was also victorious in 2016 and 2019. Rahm has won three times already in 2023–as he was the champion of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, The American Express in the Palm Springs region of southern California, and the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. Scheffler meanwhile had a remarkable first four months of the 2022 golf calendar where he won the 2022 Phoenix Open, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the 2022 World Matchplay Championship, before claiming the first major title of his career. Then earlier this year, Scheffler defended his title in Phoenix to temporarily claim the world number one spot. However, that was short lived as Rahm claimed number one after winning the Genesis Invitational.