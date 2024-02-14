Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds: Deadpool 3 Tops List

Which movie released in 2024 will have the biggest opening weekend at the box office? Below, view the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024.

2024 Movie Release Calendar

MOVIE CALENDAR: Love is in the air and release dates are on the move! Here's an updated snapshot of major and notable theatrical film releases for 2024, 2025 & 2026. Note that May 2025 now has a Marvel movie, a M3GAN movie & a Mission: Impossible movie — oh my! pic.twitter.com/C987y3RsGy — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 14, 2024

The 2024 movie slate includes several high-profile sequels and prequels looking to make a splash at the worldwide box office.

The first big release of 2024 will be Dune: Part Two on March 1. Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2021’s Dune is looking at opening weekend between $50-$75 million. However, those estimates are very conservative, as Dune: Part Two could open to over $80 million domestically if the early reviews are great.

One week after Dune: Part Two is Kung Fu Panda 4, which should benefit from being the only new kid-friendly option in theaters.

In the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux will look to improve upon Joker’s record-breaking $96.2 million opening weekend domestically.

Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds

Which film will have the biggest opening weekend at the box office?

BetOnline lists a pair of summer blockbusters – Deadpool & Wolverine (+125) and Despicable Me 4 (+175) – as the favorites.

Deadpool & Wolverine, aka Deadpool 3, marks the debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in the MCU. Additionally, Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. The film’s first trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and became the most-viewed trailer of all time with 365 million views online in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 will try to capitalize on the popularity of 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which debuted at $107 million, with a four-day total of $123.1 million.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

Biggest Opening Weekend Odds Play Deadpool & Wolverine +125 Despicable Me 4 +175 Joker: Folie à Deux +300 Inside Out 2 +450 Mufasa +700 Dune: Part Two +1000 Kung Fu Panda 4 +1200 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 +1200 Madame Web +1200

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.