News

Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds: Deadpool 3 Tops List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Logo for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Which movie released in 2024 will have the biggest opening weekend at the box office? Below, view the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024.

2024 Movie Release Calendar

The 2024 movie slate includes several high-profile sequels and prequels looking to make a splash at the worldwide box office.

The first big release of 2024 will be Dune: Part Two on March 1. Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2021’s Dune is looking at opening weekend between $50-$75 million. However, those estimates are very conservative, as Dune: Part Two could open to over $80 million domestically if the early reviews are great.

One week after Dune: Part Two is Kung Fu Panda 4, which should benefit from being the only new kid-friendly option in theaters.

In the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux will look to improve upon Joker’s record-breaking $96.2 million opening weekend domestically.

Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds

Which film will have the biggest opening weekend at the box office?

BetOnline lists a pair of summer blockbusters – Deadpool & Wolverine (+125) and Despicable Me 4 (+175) – as the favorites.

Deadpool & Wolverine, aka Deadpool 3, marks the debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in the MCU. Additionally, Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. The film’s first trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and became the most-viewed trailer of all time with 365 million views online in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 will try to capitalize on the popularity of 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which debuted at $107 million, with a four-day total of $123.1 million.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

Biggest Opening Weekend Odds Play
Deadpool & Wolverine +125 BetOnline logo
Despicable Me 4 +175 BetOnline logo
Joker: Folie à Deux +300 BetOnline logo
Inside Out 2 +450 BetOnline logo
Mufasa +700 BetOnline logo
Dune: Part Two +1000 BetOnline logo
Kung Fu Panda 4 +1200 BetOnline logo
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 +1200 BetOnline logo
Madame Web +1200 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Kansas City Union Station

One Dead, At Least 15 Injured In Kansas City Shooting

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
News
World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN)14-30 JULY 2023
Five headlines from first week of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
News
dave portnoy
WATCH: Dave Portnoy Wins $90k in Two Blackjack Hands as Barstool Team Hit Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024 and Power Slap Event
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 9 2024
News
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)
NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 19 2024
News
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
49ers Pursued Tom Brady Last Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 18 2024
News
Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton
Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 21 2023
News
AP23318078081752
NFL: Searching For Value In AFC Champion Future Picks Going Into Week 15
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top