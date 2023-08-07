Boxing News and Rumors

Biggest Winners and Losers from Paul vs. Diaz

Garrett Kerman
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz on a poster.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight on Saturday night was a major event in the world of combat sports. The fight drew a large pay-per-view audience, and it generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Winner: Jake Paul

The biggest winner from the fight was Jake Paul. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision, and he improved his professional boxing record to 7-1. Paul also made a lot of money from the fight, and he further solidified his status as a major star in the world of combat sports.

Winner: Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz was not the winner of the fight, but he was not a loser either. Diaz put up a good fight, and he showed that he still has some skills at 37 years old. Diaz also made a lot of money from the fight, and he will likely be able to negotiate a big payday for his next fight, which perhaps could be a megafight in MMA for $10 Million against Jake Paul in the PFL.

Winner: Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano was also a winner from the fight. Serrano defeated Heather Hardy by unanimous decision in the co-main event. Serrano is one of the best female boxers in the world, and she continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Winner: DAZN

DAZN, the streaming service that broadcast the fight, was also a winner. DAZN reportedly paid a significant sum of money for the rights to broadcast the fight, and the fight was a major success for the service. DAZN will likely be looking to do more business with Jake Paul in the future.

Loser: UFC

The only real loser from the fight was the UFC. The UFC let go one of their prominent stars to seek more money and other opportunities elsewhere and Diaz made a boatload of money boxing Dana White’s arch nemesis Jake Paul. The fight had a sold-out crowd and both fighters made huge paydays and are now in talks of a possible mega-fight between the two in MMA for Paul’s first MMA fight for a potential $10 Million purse. The UFC dropped the ball big time and are the only losers after this event.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
