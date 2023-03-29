We’re less than one month away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and the running back garnering the most attention is Texas’ Bijan Robinson. If drafted in the right situation, Robinson has the talent to rush for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Which team will take Texas’s running back? Find out Robinson’s 2023 NFL Draft odds below.
#Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
All-purpose playmaker. Can produce in any game situation. Has all the traits. pic.twitter.com/eeynQaw9Y1
— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 28, 2023
Bijan Robinson Is The Top Running Back In The 2023 NFL Draft Class
Nearly every major media organization, from PFF to Fox Sports, has Robinson listed as the top running back prospect in this year’s class.
Robinson made an immediate impact as soon as he arrived at Texas, winning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020. Robinson followed up his freshman season with 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021.
In 2022, Robinson was the best running back in the nation, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. Robinson also finished with 314 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
For his stellar junior season, Robinson won the Doak Walker Award (the nation’s top running back) and became Texas’s first Unanimous All-American at running back since Ricky Williams.
Because of his combination of power and speed, Robinson has drawn comparisons to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Bijan Robinson NFL Draft 2023 Odds
Which team will select Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft?
BetOnline lists the Dallas Cowboys (+400) as the favorite to select Robinson. The Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, who is recovering from surgery to fix a broken left leg and high ankle sprain. The Cowboys hold the No. 26 pick in the first round.
The Cowboys’ division rival, Washington Commanders (+450), is slightly behind the Cowboys on the chart. Washington has a crowded backfield with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., but Bijan would instantly compete for carries if drafted by the Commanders. The Commanders hold the No. 16 pick in the first round.
The Los Angeles Chargers (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (+750), and Atlanta Falcons (+800) round out the top five.
View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.
|
Which Team Will Draft Bijan Robinson?
|Odds
|Play
|Dallas Cowboys
|+400
|Washington Commanders
|+450
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+500
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+750
|Atlanta Falcons
|+800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+800
|New Orleans Saints
|+1000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+1000
|Chicago Bears
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|Detroit Lions
|+1800
|Buffalo Bills
|+1800
|Tennessee Titans
|+2000
|New England Patriots
|+2000
|Houston Texans
|+2500
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+2800
|New York Giants
|+3300
|Denver Broncos
|+3300
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+4500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+5000
|New York Jets
|+7500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+7500
|Green Bay Packers
|+7500
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7500
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Cleveland Browns
|+10000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+10000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+10000
