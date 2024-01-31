NFL News and Rumors

Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds: Amazon, NFL Network Top List

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to reporters

Bill Belichick is currently unemployed. If he does not coach a team in 2024, then TV would be a likely landing spot for Belichick. Where will Belichick land? Below, examine the odds for the TV network to hire Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick Unlikely To Coach in 2024

After parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, Belichick was looking to land a head coaching job with another team.

The only team to interview Belichick this offseason was the Atlanta Falcons. However, Atlanta hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are the only two head-coaching vacancies left, and neither team has interviewed Belichick. Even if Belichick strikes out on a head coaching job in 2024, he will not retire and try to coach in 2025 (CBS Sports).

Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds

If Belichick does not get a head coaching job, the 72-year-old could sign with a television network as an analyst. A source told CBS Sports that “every network” would want Belichick because he would “revolutionize media with the way he prepares.”

BetOnline has the odds for potential networks to hire Belichick. Amazon (+200) is a slight favorite over NFL Network (+300). Amazon has the biggest checkbook of all the networks, so money would not be an issue. However, Belichick won a Sports Emmy with the NFL Network for his work on the NFL 100 All-Time Team series in 2019.

A darkhorse candidate is Fox (+600), who employs a trio of Belichick’s former players: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

View the odds from BetOnline below.

Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds Play
Amazon +200 BetOnline logo
NFL Network +300 BetOnline logo
CBS +400 BetOnline logo
ESPN +500 BetOnline logo
NBC +500 BetOnline logo
Fox +600 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
