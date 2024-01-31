Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds: Amazon, NFL Network Top List

Bill Belichick is currently unemployed. If he does not coach a team in 2024, then TV would be a likely landing spot for Belichick. Where will Belichick land? Below, examine the odds for the TV network to hire Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick Unlikely To Coach in 2024

"I think the fire burns with him… Whoever gets him at some point is going to have in my opinion, the greatest coach ever." — @TomBrady discusses Bill Belichick's next chapter pic.twitter.com/n1XMZlKXfD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 30, 2024

After parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, Belichick was looking to land a head coaching job with another team.

The only team to interview Belichick this offseason was the Atlanta Falcons. However, Atlanta hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are the only two head-coaching vacancies left, and neither team has interviewed Belichick. Even if Belichick strikes out on a head coaching job in 2024, he will not retire and try to coach in 2025 (CBS Sports).

Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Bill Belichick, with no coaching landing spot, may land on TV; #Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to bring on DC Jesse Minter from #Michigan; The #Eagles hire OC Kellen Moore, who will bring fresh ideas. pic.twitter.com/pk64U5C87L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

If Belichick does not get a head coaching job, the 72-year-old could sign with a television network as an analyst. A source told CBS Sports that “every network” would want Belichick because he would “revolutionize media with the way he prepares.”

BetOnline has the odds for potential networks to hire Belichick. Amazon (+200) is a slight favorite over NFL Network (+300). Amazon has the biggest checkbook of all the networks, so money would not be an issue. However, Belichick won a Sports Emmy with the NFL Network for his work on the NFL 100 All-Time Team series in 2019.

A darkhorse candidate is Fox (+600), who employs a trio of Belichick’s former players: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

View the odds from BetOnline below.

Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds Play Amazon +200 NFL Network +300 CBS +400 ESPN +500 NBC +500 Fox +600

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.