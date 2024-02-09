Bill Plaschke Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. This game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which K.C. won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Check out Plaschke’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bill Plaschke’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL analyst Bill Plaschke has made his expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

49ers (-2)

Plaschke has the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. "I'm betting that the usually stout [Niners] unit will be chastened enough to have a monster Super Bowl," he wrote. "I'm betting that all of the 49ers, who feel like heavy underdogs despite being slight point-spread favorites, will be fueled by the doubters. And I'm betting against the villains. "Anybody who has read my Super Bowl prediction column in the last 25 years knows that I always bet against the villains. And, quite predictably, I almost always lose. "I pick Super Bowl winners like the Chiefs receivers catch passes. I've had a lifelong case of the drops. I've picked incorrectly on 17 of my previous 24 attempts in this column. "I once picked the Buffalo Bills for three consecutive seasons. I never picked the Patriots because, as I said, I never liked the Patriots. I've generally failed because I've followed my heart instead of my head, although this method recently has worked. "Two years ago, I picked the Rams because, well, of course. Last year, when I was still enamored with Kansas City, I picked the Chiefs and scored again. So as bad as I've been, I'm actually going for a three-peat. "And this season's choice is obvious, not just for sensibility reasons, but also personally sentimental reasons. The last time the 49ers won a Super Bowl, I rushed home from Miami several days before the game to witness the birth of my third child, the marvelous MC. "She just turned 29. … That arduous 49ers drought is about to end. … They're the fun pick. They're the right pick. You're welcome, villains." Final score prediction: 49ers 30, Chiefs 28.