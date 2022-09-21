NFL News and Rumors

Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended For One Game By The NFL

joshstedman
Bills offensive forward Bobby Hart has been suspended for one game after an incident during the Monday Night Football game.

The incident came after the game against the Titans on Monday night. It’s the second suspension handed down by NFL Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan, this week.

Hart was involved in an altercation with a Titans’ player after the game. The Bills man can be seen throwing a punch towards the Titans’ player after the pair were separated by coaches. The punch missed it’s intended target, resulting in Hart punching a Titans coach in the head.

In a letter to Hart, Dunyan wrote:

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent,

“You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

You can see the NFL’s full statement below:

