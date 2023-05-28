NFL News and Rumors

Bills’ Hamlin Officially Returns to Football Activities During OTA’s

Colin Lynch
Damar Hamlin

As a part of his incredible comeback, Damar Hamlin has returned to football activities

For most players in the NFL, OTA’s are something no one looks forward to. For Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, this week’s organized team activities (OTAs) hold immense significance. After enduring a life-threatening cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Week 17 of the 2022 season, his return to the football field has become a remarkable milestone. On the second day of Bills OTAs, Hamlin was spotted participating in practice without a helmet, showcasing his progress in the recovery process. While live contact is prohibited during this voluntary offseason camp, players can engage in drills such as 7-on-7 and 11-on-11.

A Remarkable Comeback Journey

J.T. Messinger of WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, New York, observed that Hamlin appeared indistinguishable from his teammates on the Bills’ practice field. His presence at OTAs came as a surprise to many, despite Buffalo’s general manager, Brandon Beane, previously confirming his full recovery. However, during a Tuesday news conference, Bills coach Sean McDermott mentioned that the defensive back was not actively participating in practice. Nevertheless, Hamlin’s appearance at OTAs serves as a positive step forward for him and the Buffalo Bills.

The sports world closely followed Hamlin’s journey after his collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium in January, which led to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. The gravity of the situation left everyone anxiously awaiting updates on his prognosis. Such a life-threatening incident raises concerns about an athlete’s well-being and ability to return to the sport they love.

An Inspiration to the Bills and the NFL

The Buffalo Bills organization, along with the broader football community, has rallied behind Hamlin throughout his recovery process. The support from his teammates, coaches, and fans has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his ability to reach this milestone. The sight of Hamlin back on the practice field brings a renewed sense of hope and optimism, not only for his individual journey but also for the Bills’ upcoming season.

As Hamlin continues his rehabilitation and prepares for the next phase of his football career, his story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the resilience of athletes in the face of adversity. It will be truly special when we see Hamlin in live action once again.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
