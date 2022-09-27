NFL News and Rumors

Bills Host Veteran CB Xavier Rhodes

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Xavier Rhodes
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of injuries to deal with right now, and they could be looking to add veteran CB Xavier Rhodes, who has visited the franchise. 

Rhodes was a first-round pick for the Vikings back in 2013, and he spent the first seven years of his career in Minnesota. That lengthly stay included three Pro Bowl selections, and plenty of more success. In 104 games for the team, Rhodes racked up 10 interceptions and 73 pass breakups.

Rhodes could reunited with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was the Vikings’ head coach during his rookie season.

If he does sign with the Bills there’s a great chance they’ll be plenty of opportunity to play straight away. No. 1 cornerback Tre’Davious White began the season on the PUP list, meaning that he will be out for at least one more game as he continues to recover from tearing his ACL.

The Bills (2-1) face the Ravens (2-1) this weekend.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Julian Blackmon

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon’s Injury To Be Evaluated This Week

Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Doug Pederson
Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson Looks Ahead To Eagles Return
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: The Record
Giants Could Consider Trading WR Kenny Golladay
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Top 5 NFL Sunday Moments: “Butt Punt” tops the list
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
MyBookie Promo Code nfl pro bowl betting
NFL Announces End To Pro Bowl Game At End Of Season
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
Patriots QB Mac Jones Could Miss Some Time After Injury Against Ravens
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Top 5 most iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Katy Perry just misses out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 26 2022
More News
Arrow to top