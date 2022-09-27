Bills Host Veteran CB Xavier Rhodes

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of injuries to deal with right now, and they could be looking to add veteran CB Xavier Rhodes, who has visited the franchise.

#Bills are hosting veteran CB Xavier Rhodes today on a visit, source says. Buffalo down a few corners. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2022

Rhodes was a first-round pick for the Vikings back in 2013, and he spent the first seven years of his career in Minnesota. That lengthly stay included three Pro Bowl selections, and plenty of more success. In 104 games for the team, Rhodes racked up 10 interceptions and 73 pass breakups.

Rhodes could reunited with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was the Vikings’ head coach during his rookie season.

If he does sign with the Bills there’s a great chance they’ll be plenty of opportunity to play straight away. No. 1 cornerback Tre’Davious White began the season on the PUP list, meaning that he will be out for at least one more game as he continues to recover from tearing his ACL.

The Bills (2-1) face the Ravens (2-1) this weekend.