NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Player Props: Garrett Wilson Among Best MNF Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) fails to catch a pass

The NFL’s 2023 Monday Night Football schedule starts in East Rutherford, NJ, as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a battle of AFC East rivals. The Bills are currently a 2-point favorite on BetOnline. Besides the spreads and totals, there are a few intriguing props for tonight’s game. Below, we explore player props for the Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Player Props

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid
Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports. 

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline at 1:30 p.m. ET on 9/11. 

Dalton Kincaid Over 26.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

The Bills used a first-round pick in this past NFL draft on Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Considered one of the best tight ends in his draft class, Kincaid registered 70 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Utah.

Kincaid will be one of the primary tight ends used in the Bills’ offense alongside Dawson Knox.

For an elite defense, the Jets struggled to guard the tight end in 2022, allowing 94 catches (fifth most in the NFL) and 1039 receiving yards (sixth most in the NFL).

Despite the uncertainty of betting on a rookie, the Bills do not have a true No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Kincaid has a shot to become the third option for Josh Allen, and it starts tonight as the rookie TE should have success over the middle.

Bet on Dalton Kincaid Over 26.5 receiving yards (-118) at BetOnline

Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been pegged as the player to benefit the most from the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

With Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco at quarterback. Wilson still went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns.

Wilson’s receiving over/under is 69.5, a value he surpassed in eight of 17 games, with two coming against the Bills.

This season, Wilson has a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer throwing him passes. Expect Wilson to become Rodgers’ favorite target as he feeds him the rock all night.

Bet on Garrett Wilson over 69.5 receiving yards (+110) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bills Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.

Tua Tagovailoa Was Super In Week 1: Could The Miami Dolphins Be The Real Deal In 2023?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  57min
NFL News and Rumors
Bills quarterback Josh Allen
NFL Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
3 NFL Teams That Surprised Fans (In A Good Way) In Week 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Got IV At Halftime, Dealt With Whole Body Cramps In Win Over Bengals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young loses nfl debut (1)
Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Making 1st NFL Start, Attempting To End Prolonged Skid
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Mississippi – MS Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 10 2023
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Montana – MT Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top