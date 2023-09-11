The NFL’s 2023 Monday Night Football schedule starts in East Rutherford, NJ, as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a battle of AFC East rivals. The Bills are currently a 2-point favorite on BetOnline. Besides the spreads and totals, there are a few intriguing props for tonight’s game. Below, we explore player props for the Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Player Props

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline at 1:30 p.m. ET on 9/11.

Dalton Kincaid Over 26.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

The Bills used a first-round pick in this past NFL draft on Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Considered one of the best tight ends in his draft class, Kincaid registered 70 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Utah.

Kincaid will be one of the primary tight ends used in the Bills’ offense alongside Dawson Knox.

For an elite defense, the Jets struggled to guard the tight end in 2022, allowing 94 catches (fifth most in the NFL) and 1039 receiving yards (sixth most in the NFL).

Despite the uncertainty of betting on a rookie, the Bills do not have a true No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Kincaid has a shot to become the third option for Josh Allen, and it starts tonight as the rookie TE should have success over the middle.

Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been pegged as the player to benefit the most from the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

With Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco at quarterback. Wilson still went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns.

Wilson’s receiving over/under is 69.5, a value he surpassed in eight of 17 games, with two coming against the Bills.

This season, Wilson has a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer throwing him passes. Expect Wilson to become Rodgers’ favorite target as he feeds him the rock all night.

NFL Betting Guides 2023