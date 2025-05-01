BKFC Walks Back on Jeff Molina Signing Amid UFC Betting Scandal Suspension

Jeff Molina’s highly publicized transition from the UFC to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has hit a major roadblock, as BKFC officials announced they will honor Molina’s current suspension stemming from his involvement in the infamous UFC betting scandal. The 27-year-old flyweight, who was once a rising prospect in the UFC, saw his new chapter in combat sports put on hold just one day after BKFC’s initial announcement of his signing.

Molina’s troubles began in November 2022, when suspicious betting activity was detected ahead of a UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Both Molina and his then-coach James Krause were implicated in the investigation, which uncovered that Minner fought with a pre-existing knee injury that was not disclosed to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Molina, who was present in the gym when Minner was injured, admitted to placing bets on the fight, an action that violated the UFC’s newly implemented policy banning fighters from betting on any UFC bouts.

The fallout was swift and severe. Molina was removed from the UFC’s active roster in January 2023 and later received a three-year suspension from the NSAC, backdated to the date of the Minner fight. His ban, which will keep him out of competition until November 5, 2025, was reinforced by the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC), effectively barring him from all major promotions in North America.

BKFC’s Premature Announcement and Swift Reversal

After being officially released by the UFC-a move Molina described as mutual and without animosity-he announced on “The Ariel Helwani Show” that he had signed with BKFC. Molina expressed excitement about the move, stating he hoped to become a two-division champion in bare-knuckle boxing and praising the entertainment value of BKFC events. However, the celebration was short-lived. BKFC quickly issued a statement clarifying that their announcement was premature and that they would respect the ABC’s current suspension, putting Molina’s debut on indefinite hold.

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature. We respect the ABC’s current suspension and will honor their rules and suspensions,” BKFC officials stated.

Molina’s Perspective and What’s Next

Molina has been candid about his role in the scandal, acknowledging that he placed bets on the Minner fight after learning of his teammate’s injury, but maintaining that the amount wagered was consistent with his usual practices. He admitted to underestimating the seriousness of the UFC’s new betting policy and expressed regret for not heeding prior warnings. Despite the setback, Molina remains optimistic about his fighting future, stating he feels ready to compete again once his suspension is lifted.

For now, Molina’s fighting career remains in limbo. He will be eligible to return to action after November 5, 2025, should BKFC or another promotion choose to sign him once his suspension expires. Until then, Molina’s case stands as a cautionary tale about the consequences of violating combat sports’ evolving betting regulations.