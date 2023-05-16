Horse Racing

Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Odds: Faiza, Merlazza Are Early Favorites

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Odds- Faiza, Merlazza Are Early Favorites

The day before the Preakness Stakes, the best female three-year-old horses will race in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

The Grade-II race is one of the highlights of the weekend as its off the horse racing action for the weekend in Baltimore, Maryland.

The field is led by overwhelming favorite Fazia, who holds +160 odds to win the Black Eyed Susan Staked heading into the 1 ⅛ mile race. Closely behind her, Merlazza sits with +600 odds and will look to beat Fazia for the first time in her career. Hoosier Philly, Miracle, and Balpool round out the top-five contenders in the race with +800 apiece.

Read on to learn more about the early favorites and find the Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 odds.

Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Schedule

  • 🏇Horse Racing Event: Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023
  • 📅 Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • 🕙 Post Time: 5:44 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🎲 Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds: Faiza +160 | Merlazza +600 | Hoosier Philly +800 | Miracle +800 | Balpool +800 | Comparative +1200

Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds

Despite winning the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Pretty Mischievous will not make the trip to Baltimore to race in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes.

Instead, the field is highlighted by the unbeaten Faiza, who looks to secure her fifth win at the graded stakes level. While the three-year-old filly has never raced outside Southern California, she’s won her last three races at Santa Anita. Following the post position draw, the former Bob Baffert-trained horse is primed for her sixth win in Baltimore this weekend.

Many horses that didn’t make the cut or were ineligible for the Kentucky Oaks will be racing at the Black Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The field is strong with multiple stakes winners like Merlazza, Hoosier Philly, Miracle, and Balpool all considered top contenders after Faiza.

Merlazza comes off a win at the Valley of the Vapors Stakes and heads into Pimlico with three straight wins. The filly has only had four starts and has three wins and a second-place finish. She made her stakes debut at Oaklawn and closed with a one-length victory under Joel Rosario. With a great record heading into the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, she’ll be one of the fillies to watch on Friday.

Check out the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds below.

Horses Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds Play
Faiza +160 BetOnline logo
Merlazza +600 BetOnline logo
Hoosier Philly +800 BetOnline logo
Miracle +800 BetOnline logo
Balpool +800 BetOnline logo
Comparative +1200 BetOnline logo
Sacred Wish +1400 BetOnline logo
Taxed +1600 BetOnline logo
Frosty O Toole +2000 BetOnline logo
Pate +2800 BetOnline logo
Towhead +2800 BetOnline logo
Cats Inthe Timber +4000 BetOnline logo

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Preakness 2023: Mage, First Mission Are Early Favorites After Post Position Draw

Preakness 2023: Mage, First Mission Are Early Favorites After Post Position Draw

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18min
Horse Racing
Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course
Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23min
Horse Racing
PGA Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
PGA Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  29min
Horse Racing
magekentuckyderby
Preakness 2023: Mage’s Odds of Winning Increase By 10% After Post Position Draw
Author image David Evans  •  35min
Horse Racing
preakness
Preakness 2023: Horses, Odds, Post Positions, & Lineup
Author image David Evans  •  12min
Horse Racing
Fans at the Preakness wait for race.
Preakness 2023: How Long Is The Track At Pimlico Race Course?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
Horse Racing
147 Preakness Stakes running.
Preakness 2023 Purse: Winner Set To Earn $900,000 Payout at Pimlico Race Course
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
More News
Arrow to top