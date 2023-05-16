The day before the Preakness Stakes, the best female three-year-old horses will race in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

The Grade-II race is one of the highlights of the weekend as its off the horse racing action for the weekend in Baltimore, Maryland.

The field is led by overwhelming favorite Fazia, who holds +160 odds to win the Black Eyed Susan Staked heading into the 1 ⅛ mile race. Closely behind her, Merlazza sits with +600 odds and will look to beat Fazia for the first time in her career. Hoosier Philly, Miracle, and Balpool round out the top-five contenders in the race with +800 apiece.

Read on to learn more about the early favorites and find the Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 odds.

Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Schedule

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023

Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 📅 Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 🕙 Post Time: 5:44 pm ET

5:44 pm ET 🏟 Location: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds: Faiza +160 | Merlazza +600 | Hoosier Philly +800 | Miracle +800 | Balpool +800 | Comparative +1200

Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds

Despite winning the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Pretty Mischievous will not make the trip to Baltimore to race in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes.

Instead, the field is highlighted by the unbeaten Faiza, who looks to secure her fifth win at the graded stakes level. While the three-year-old filly has never raced outside Southern California, she’s won her last three races at Santa Anita. Following the post position draw, the former Bob Baffert-trained horse is primed for her sixth win in Baltimore this weekend.

Many horses that didn’t make the cut or were ineligible for the Kentucky Oaks will be racing at the Black Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The field is strong with multiple stakes winners like Merlazza, Hoosier Philly, Miracle, and Balpool all considered top contenders after Faiza.

Merlazza comes off a win at the Valley of the Vapors Stakes and heads into Pimlico with three straight wins. The filly has only had four starts and has three wins and a second-place finish. She made her stakes debut at Oaklawn and closed with a one-length victory under Joel Rosario. With a great record heading into the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, she’ll be one of the fillies to watch on Friday.

Check out the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds below.

Horses Black Eyed Susan Stakes Odds Play Faiza +160 Merlazza +600 Hoosier Philly +800 Miracle +800 Balpool +800 Comparative +1200 Sacred Wish +1400 Taxed +1600 Frosty O Toole +2000 Pate +2800 Towhead +2800 Cats Inthe Timber +4000

