Black Friday Deals: Sportsbook Offers $1,000 & 2 Free Bets

Black Friday is just a few short days away but sports fans don’t have to wait to cash in at the top online sportsbooks. While other companies are giving away big savings, the top sports betting sites are giving away huge welcome bonuses and free cash to new users who sign up. Industry-leading sportsbook BetOnline is offering residents from all 50 U.S. states the chance to claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets worth $50 each. Read on to learn how to claim your Black Friday sports betting offer below.

How To Claim Black Friday Deals at BetOnline

Click here to claim your Black Friday sports betting offer Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Black Friday

The Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Sports Schedule

NFL : Dolphins vs Jets at 3:00 pm ET

: Dolphins vs Jets at 3:00 pm ET NBA : 10 Games

: 10 Games NBA: 15 Games

The sports schedule is jam-packed on Black Friday with the action beginning as early as 1 pm ET. In 2023, the NFL will be playing its first ever Black Friday game, as the Miami Dolphins will travel to MetLife Stadium for a battle versus the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the NHL will feature a slate of 15 games, beginning at 1 pm ET, while the NBA will have 10 games on the schedule, starting with the Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic at 2:30 pm ET.

What Are The Best Black Friday Sports Betting Offers?

The top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash on Black Friday. Kick off the holiday season in style by boosting your bankroll and adding some serious cash to your sports betting account. Below, we’ll break down the best sports betting offers available on Black Friday.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

An industry-leading sportsbook, BetOnline has a reputation for offering some of the best odds and props online. For Black Friday, the sportsbook is giving away a 50 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000, plus two free bets worth $50 each. New members will receive a free player props bet and a free live bet upon signing up, giving them more chances to kick off the holiday season with a win.

Bovada — $750 Sportsbook Offer

One of the most trusted sportsbooks in the U.S., Bovada has been serving Americans for more than a decade. The offshore sportsbook welcomes players from all 50 U.S. states, allowing members to bet without any geo-restrictions. New members can sign up for a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750, allowing sports fans to boost their bankroll ahead of the holiday season.

BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets

For Americans looking for the most bonus cash on Black Friday, BetUS is a great place to get started. The online sportsbook is offering one of the best Black Friday deals around with a 125 percent deposit bonus for new members. After joining, members will receive a 100 percent bonus of up to $2,500 at the BetUS sportsbook and an additional 25 percent bonus of up to $625 to play at the online casino risk-free.