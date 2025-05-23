The Chicago Blackhawks have named Jeff Blashill of Detroit, Michigan as their new head coach. Blashill takes over from Anders Sorensen of Sodertalje, Sweden.

Blashill’s NHL head coaching experience

Blashill was the head coach for seven seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2022. He coached in 537 regular season games and had a record of 204 wins, 261 regulation losses, and 72 losses in extra time for 480 points, and a winning percentage of .447.

Made the Playoffs in first NHL season

It was during his first National Hockey League coaching season of 2015-16 that Blashill made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings had a regular season record of 41 wins, 30 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 93 points. Detroit finished in third place in the Atlantic Division, and faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs, but lost in five games.

Not successful as Red Wings head coach

Blashill was the last head coach of the Red Wings to make the playoffs. Yes, the Red Wings were rebuilding while in Detroit. However, in general terms, Blashill’s time in Detroit was not very successful. He missed the playoffs in six of seven seasons, before being replaced by Derek Lalonde of Brasher Falls, New York. You have to put into perspective, that the Red Wings had made the playoffs for 25 straight seasons from 1991 to 2016, before missing them for six straight seasons under Blashill’s watch.

Blashill’s NHL assistant coaching experience

Blashill was an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 2011-12. He has been an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2022.

Blashill’s other coaching experience

Blashill was an assistant coach at Ferris State from 1999 to 2002. He was then an assistant coach at Miami University of Ohio from 2002 to 2008, the head coach of the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League from 2008 to 2010, the head coach at Western Michigan University from 2010 to 2011, and the head coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2012 to 2015. While with the Ice, Blashill won the Clark Cup in 2009, and won the Calder Cup with the Griffins in 2013.

Blashill’s playing experience

Blashill was a goaltender. He played three seasons for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL from 1991 to 1994, and four seasons from Ferris State University from 1994 to 1998.