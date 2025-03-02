NHL News and Rumors

Blackhawks trade Seth Jones to Panthers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19305286_168396541_lowres-2

There was a third significant National Hockey League trade on Saturday. The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers according to Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press. In addition to Jones, the Panthers received a fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks will receive goaltender Spencer Knight of Darien, Connecticut and a first round draft pick, which is conditional. The draft pick the Blackhawks will get in the deal will either be in 2026 or 2027, depending on whether our not Florida has a first round pick in 2026 or not.

Seth Jones

The Panthers are the fourth NHL franchise Jones has played for. He has previously been with the Nashville Predators for three seasons from 2013 to 2016, the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons from 2016 to 2021, and the Chicago Blackhawks for four seasons from 2021 to 2025.

This season with Chicago, Jones has seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 42 games. He is a -18 with 18 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 81 shots on goal, 83 blocked shots, 62 hits, 18 takeaways, and 56 giveaways.

Jones’s first game-winning goal this season came on November 3, 2024 in a 4-2 Blackhawks win over the Anaheim Ducks. Jones put the Blackhawks up 3-0 with one minute and 55 seconds left in the second period from Connor McDavid of North Vancouver, British Columbia and Lukas Reichel of Nurnberg, Germany.

Jones’s second game-winning goal this season came on January 18 in a 5-3 Blackhawks upset win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jones scored from Bedard and Frank Nazar of Detroit, Michigan with one minute and two seconds left in the second period to put the Blavkhawks up 4-3 at the time.

Four times Jones has been a NHL All-Star. He was honoured by the Blue Jackets in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and the Blackhawks in 2023.

Spencer Knight

Knight has been with the Panthers since 2020. This season he has a record of 12-8-1, with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.40, save percentage of .907 and two shutouts. Knight blanked the Carolina Panthers 6-0 on November 30, and the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on January 18.

 

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19305286_168396541_lowres-2

Blackhawks trade Seth Jones to Panthers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25555512_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets win historic NHL game in Columbus
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24981816_168396541_lowres-2
Wild bring back right winger Gustav Nyquist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25265357_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers trade Ryan Lindgren to Avalanche for Juuso Parssinen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
Thomas Novak
Predators stop Jets’s 11 game-winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Is Connor McDavid having the worst stretch of his NHL career?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Andrew Copp
Red Wings centre Andrew Copp out for season with torn pectoral tendon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top