Blake Corum to Have Knee Surgery, Out For Season

The college football world has lost one of its most electrifying players for the rest of the year.

Michigan running back Blake Corum will miss Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against Purdue and any remaining bowl games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Corum is electing to undergo knee surgery. Rapoport adds that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum injured his knee on November 19th against Illinois when an Illinois defender tackled him low. He missed most of Michigan’s blowout win at Ohio State after trying to play through the injury.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Blake Corum put together a Heisman-caliber campaign. On 247 carries, he earned 1,463 yards on 5.9 yards a carry. He also added 18 touchdowns and he only fumbled the football one time all season. Specifically, Corum had his breakout game against Maryland on September 24th. He ran for 243 yards on 30 carries and ran for two scores in a 34-27 win.

With Corum out, sophomore Donovan Edwards slots in as the starting halfback. As the backup, Edwards gained 687 yards on 92 carries. In place of Corum, he had a breakout performance against Ohio State, running for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 9.8 yards a carry.

Michigan is ranked #2 in the nation and expects to participate in the College Football Playoff, pending an upset loss to Purdue.