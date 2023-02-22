Blaydes vs. Pavlovich Main Event Fight Card April 22nd

The UFC has a stacked month ahead of them in April as they already are making their return to Miami, Florida. They now have a title eliminator in the heavyweight division as the main event for a UFC Fight Night card on April 22nd.

After somewhat of a lackluster first couple months of the new year, the UFC have been putting together great fight after great fight after great fight for future events in the early portion of quarter 2 of 2023.

They just announced a clash between two of the best heavyweights on the roster in #3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and #4 ranked Curtis Blaydes for a UFC Fight Night event set to take place on April 22nd at a location TBD.

Blaydes has been looking the next man up for a chance the heavyweight title with back-to-back tko victories. Which set him up to take on the very dangerous Sergei Pavlovich.

Pavlovich came off a long layoff to cement himself right back into the thick of things with a knockout over Shamil Abdurakhimov. Since then he’s had two more knockouts over standouts inside the top-10 in Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Now he has his eyes set on a fourth consecutive finish as he takes on Curtis Blaydes.

Confirmed Bouts for Fight Night

The UFC is still filling out this fight card and the location but it’s shaping up to be a stacked fight card already. Let’s take a look at the confirmed bouts so far:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Iasmine Lucindo vs. Melissa Martinez

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Prisicila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Ricky Glenn vs. Christopher Giagos

Carlos Candelario vs. Rafael Estevam