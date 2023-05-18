The field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been announced, unveiling the post positions and initial morning line odds.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes serves as the second leg of the prestigious triple crown. With the 148th edition of this esteemed race drawing near, a remarkable lineup of three-year-old Thoroughbreds is prepared to captivate the audience with their exceptional talents and determination. As anticipation builds, these promising contenders will vie for victory on the renowned track, adding to the storied history of this historic event.

Let’s take a look at Blazing Sevens.

Blazing Sevens Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Blazing Sevens enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes as an underdog with odds of 6-1, as many don’t really consider him a serious contender. With the 7th post position, Blazing Sevens will be starting from a historically neutral position, as this post has produced 14 previous winners in the history of the Preakness Stakes. Although facing long odds, Blazing Sevens will have the opportunity to overcome expectations and a run for history.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +250 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Blazing Sevens Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Blazing Sevens, the talented racehorse competing in the Preakness Stakes, is trained by Chad Brown. Brown’s passion for horse racing developed during his upbringing in Mechanicville, N.Y., where he frequently attended the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course with his family. He gained early experience with horses while working alongside Standardbred trainer Paul Kelley at Saratoga Raceway during his high school years. As he pursued a veterinary career at Cornell University, Brown continued to work summers for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, solidifying his desire to train horses.

In 2002, Brown embarked on an internship with a veterinarian before seizing an opportunity to join the renowned Bobby Frankel’s stable. He quickly advanced within Frankel’s operation and eventually made the decision to establish his own training business in November 2007. Brown’s career skyrocketed to national prominence when he achieved immediate success, winning his first race at Saratoga Race Course and securing his first Breeders’ Cup victory with Maram in 2008. In 2011, he notched his inaugural Grade 1 triumph with Stacelita, who captured the Beverly D., and finished the year ranked 16th in the nation with $5.2 million in earnings. The following year, Brown trained his second champion, Zagora, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

In 2013, Brown made his first appearance in the Kentucky Derby, achieving a commendable fourth-place finish with Normandy Invasion. Throughout his career, Brown has triumphed in prestigious races such as the Arlington Million and Sword Dancer Stakes. However, his most memorable racing weekend came during the 2014 Breeders’ Cup, where he claimed victory in three races. Notably, Lady Eli won the Juvenile Fillies, Bobby’s Kitten triumphed in the Turf Sprint, and Dayatthespa and Stephanie’s Kitten finished first and second in the Filly & Mare Turf.

Brown continued his success in subsequent years, securing wins in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint with Wavell Avenue in 2015, the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf with Stephanie’s Kitten in the same year, and the Juvenile Fillies Turf with New Money Honey in 2016. In 2017, Brown secured his ninth Breeders’ Cup victory with Rushing Fall and saw his colt Good Magic emerge as a leading Kentucky Derby prospect by winning the Sentient Jet Juvenile.

Horse Blazing Sevens Post Position 7 Odds +750 Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer Chad C. Brown Owner(s) Rodeo Creek Racing, LLC Breeder Tracy Farmer Pedigree Good Magic – Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s Auction Price $225,000

Blazing Sevens Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Blazing Sevens has competed in a total of 6 races throughout his career. He has achieved 2 victories, with no second-place finishes, and 2 third-place finishes. In a notable performance, Blazing Sevens significantly improved his Equibase Speed Figure from 65 to 94. This improvement came after a disappointing eighth-place finish, where he was defeated by a margin of 26 lengths in the Fountain of Youth Stakes held in March. Blazing Sevens showcased his resilience and ability to bounce back by elevating his performance and achieving a higher speed figure in subsequent races, but he will still have to run an all-time race if he is to win the 2023 Preakness.

Career Record 6(2-0-2) Career Earnings $565,250 Earnings Per Start $94,208 Running Style Closer Equibase Speed Figure 98

Blazing Sevens Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA) 2015 Curlin (USA) 2004 Smart Strike (CAN) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Classy ‘n Smart (CAN) 1981 Sherriff’s Deputy (USA) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Barbarika (USA) 1985 Glinda the Good (USA) 2009 Hard Spun (USA) 2004 Danzig (USA) 1977 Turkish Tryst (USA) 1991 Magical Flash (USA) 1990 Miswaki (USA) 1978 Gils Magic (USA) 1993 Trophy Girl (USA) 2013 Warrior’s Reward (USA) 2006 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 For All You Do (USA) 1999 Seeking the Gold (USA) 1985 Salina Cookie (USA) 1993 Storm West (USA) 1997 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Storm Attack (USA) 1992 Storm Bird (CAN) 1978 Hortensia (FR) 1977

Blazing Sevens Past Performances and Results

Blazing Sevens embarked on his racing career with an impressive 6 1/4-length victory in his debut as a 2-year-old in a six-furlong maiden race at Saratoga on July 24, 2022, under the guidance of trainer Chad Brown. Showing promise from the start, Blazing Sevens was swiftly moved up to face stakes competition in his second outing, the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga on Sept. 5. Although he finished third in the Hopeful, he was bested by a margin of 12 lengths by the talented Forte.

Undeterred, Blazing Sevens continued to face Grade 1 contenders in his subsequent race, the $500,000 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park. Demonstrating his tenacity, he made a strong closing move from the rear of the six-horse field and surged past the leaders in the final stretch to secure a commanding victory by 3 1/4 lengths. This impressive triumph, achieved over a sloppy track with jockey Flavien Prat aboard, not only solidified his credentials but also earned him a coveted spot in the starting gate for the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Nov. 4.

In the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Blazing Sevens employed a similar racing style, settling towards the back of the pack before launching a late charge to finish fourth. Both the Champagne Stakes and the Juvenile are part of the Road to the Triple Crown points series, which determines the qualifiers for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Blazing Sevens accumulated 10 points for his Champagne Stakes victory and an additional six points for his fourth-place finish in the Juvenile, further solidifying his path to the Triple Crown.

While Blazing Sevens encountered a setback in his season debut, finishing unplaced and trailing by 26 lengths in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes, he rebounded with a significant improvement in his performance. In his subsequent start, he secured a commendable third-place finish in the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8, showcasing his resilience and ability to bounce back.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 3 94 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 8 65 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 4 97 Belmont At The Big A 10/1/2022 10 Champagne Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 1 98 Saratoga 9/5/2022 11 Hopeful Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 3 72 Saratoga 7/24/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 82