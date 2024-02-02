Bleacher Report NFL writer Jake Rill has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert pick and prediction for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs of the 2023 season. This game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which K.C. won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Jake Rill published his expert pick and prediction for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Niners are 1-4 against the spread in their previous five games. Plus, San Francisco is 8-2 in its last 10 contests when playing as the favorite.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their past six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its previous 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (+2)

Rill has the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “It’s hard to pick against the Chiefs when they’re playing on this stage. So, let’s not,” he wrote. “Kansas City may be a slight underdog, but it’s easy to see how the team could emerge as the Super Bowl champion for the third time in five years. After all, the Chiefs are coming off an AFC Championship Game win in which they took down the NFL-best Baltimore Ravens on the road. “Patrick Mahomes has handled the Super Bowl well in the past, including last year, when he completed 21 of 27 passes and threw for three touchdowns against Philadelphia. The Kansas City quarterback will be tough for San Francisco’s defense to stop. “It could be a high-scoring Super Bowl, though. The Niners’ offense is loaded with playmakers (including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittles and others) and will hold their own. “Because of that, don’t be surprised if Kansas City and San Francisco combine for more than 47 points, making the over the way to bet for this matchup. “As for the victor, go with the Chiefs. It could be especially lucrative to take the KC moneyline, which is the smart play with the spread being so small. “Mahomes will throw three TD passes for the second straight Super Bowl, tight end Travis Kelce will have another strong showing and Kansas City will pull away in the second half to win another championship. The dynasty continues.”

Rill’s final score prediction is 34-24, Chiefs.

Rill's final score prediction is 34-24, Chiefs.