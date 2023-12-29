Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Cowboys (-5.5)

Davenport and Gagnon are the only two Bleacher Report NFL analysts predicting the Detroit Lions to win outright on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. However, Knox has the Lions covering the spread. Dallas is 7-0 at home this season.

“I don’t think we’ll see the Cowboys lose at home, even against a quality team like Detroit,” Knox wrote. “Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have simply been too consistent in Arlington, Texas, while the Detroit D has shown significant cracks in recent weeks. “However, I can see an offensive track meet similar to the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup of Week 13. Dallas’ defense has struggled against the run — it got dominated by Buffalo and then couldn’t prevent Miami from grinding out a final drive — and the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is terrific. “Expect fireworks here and for Dallas to win a close one with a late drive or key stop.”

Other NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.

Ravens (-3)

Davenport, Knox, Moton, and Sobleski are expecting the Miami Dolphins to upset the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Though, Gagnon believes the Ravens are the best bet after winning five straight.

“I don’t love giving more than a field goal to an 11-win team with the league’s highest-scoring offense, but the Dolphins still haven’t earned my trust in big spots — especially on the road. Against playoff-caliber teams outside of Miami, they’re 0-3 and have been outscored by 49 total points,” Gagnon wrote.

“Meanwhile, the Ravens are firing on all cylinders following their most impressive win of the 2023 season to date. Buy down to minus-3 if you want to be safe, but Baltimore is the bet regardless.” Additionally, the Dolphins are 6-1 in their last seven meetings with AFC North opponents.

Chiefs (-7)

Furthermore, Davenport and O’Donnell are among the Bleacher Report NFL staff members who are riding with the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City suffered back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, and then the Super Bowl contender lost 20-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas.

“Perhaps I am clinging to the past, a relic of a bygone era when the Chiefs could successfully throw the ball more than eight yards downfield. And perhaps the Bengals getting drilled by the Steelers last week has made me skeptical as to whether Jake Browning is, in fact, the greatest quarterback in NFL history,” Davenport wrote. “Perhaps I’m jamming to Speak Now right now and know in my soul of souls that anyone Taylor Swift likes must be destined for greatness. Or perhaps I think that an angry Patrick Mahomes is fixing to go off on someone besides teammates and Microsoft Surface tablets. “Whatever the case, Chiefs by double-digits in a game that could become a rout.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 17 picks, head over to the site. In fact, more NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.