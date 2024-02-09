Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton — along with editors Wes O’Donnell, Ian Hanford, and Bryan Toporek — have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out Bleacher Report’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks and Predictions

San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

49ers (-2)

First off, Gary Davenport has the San Francisco 49ers hanging on to win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. "This is not an easy call to make. The 49ers are the better team from one to 53 on paper, but the Chiefs have that Mahomes guy — and it's really hard to bet against that Mahomes guy," he wrote. "But for the Brock Purdy biopic (starring Ryan Gosling as Purdy) to get greenlit, San Francisco needs to win this game. The world needs that movie, so just as they did against the Lions in the NFC title game, Purdy and the 49ers will figure out a way to pull out a close one at the end. Niners hold off the Chiefs and win by a field goal."

Next, Brad Gagnon has Kansas City repeating. "I'm done. I can't pick against the Chiefs anymore. They had an off year? Doesn't seem to matter," he wrote. "The 49ers are the more talented team? Don't care. At this point, you just can't go against Mahomes and Andy Reid, especially with points in your back pocket. Chiefs win 24-21."

Ian Hanford has the Chiefs winning a close game. "It was hard to doubt Mahomes against Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, so it feels strange to start now. The 49ers are the better team overall on paper, but Kansas City just feels like a team that won't be denied," he wrote. "San Francisco holds distinct advantages against the Chiefs' run defense, and Thuney possibly missing the game is a big blow to K.C.'s offensive line, but I see this being a tight game where just a few plays will swing the outcome. "Steve Spagnuolo's defense forces Purdy into one too many crucial errors, and Mahomes plays virtually mistake-free football in the playoffs again to win his third ring."

Moreover, Kris Knox believes the Chiefs should actually be the favorites to win this game. "I'm still a little surprised that the 49ers are favored in this one. Can they win? Absolutely, but I really like the idea of getting a couple of points with Kansas City," he wrote. "While San Francisco's defense is loaded with talent, Kansas City's is the more complete unit. In what I expect to be a very back-and-forth game, that's going to make a huge difference. "Both defenses have been susceptible to the run, which gives Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco an edge. However, I think Kansas City will generate big passing plays more consistently thanks to Travis Kelce's ability to create separation in the secondary. "Reid and the Chiefs have also been phenomenal at scripting early drives during their playoff run. I see Kansas City going up early and putting more pressure on Purdy and the 49ers' passing game. "San Francisco found ways to battle back against the Packers and Lions, but Kansas City is good enough on the back end to prevent that from happening a third straight time. Kansas City holds on late, winning 27-25." Maurice Moton also thinks the San Francisco 49ers will rely heavily on their run game to put up points against Kansas City's defense. "San Francisco will do what the Baltimore Ravens refused to do against the Chiefs' 18th-ranked run defense in the AFC Championship Game – run the ball," he wrote. "The 49ers will give the Chiefs a heavy dose of league-leading rusher Christian McCaffrey, who's going to set the tone early in the game. "Though, head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't used Deebo Samuel on the ground in recent weeks as much as he did early in the season, don't be surprised to see the dynamic playmaker rack up a couple of key first downs or a touchdown as a ball-carrier. "And though San Francisco's defense ranks 14th against passing attacks, Nick Bosa will lead a relentless pass rush that rattles Mahomes enough to force him into a crucial mistake late in the game to seal a 24-21 win for the 49ers."

Additionally, Brent Sobleski predicts the 49ers will use their "two key advantages" in this Super Bowl matchup to help them win their first championship since Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. "A week ago, a certain someone said it's difficult to bet against Mahomes," he added. "As such, this specific pick is far more difficult than usual. Surely, there are plenty of people agonizing over which team to choose. In this case, one's head is getting the better of the heart, because the 49ers do have two key advantages that should play into their favor. "First, the Niners have a distinct advantage in the trenches thanks to their predominant run philosophy. San Francisco is a stellar zone-blocking squad, with the famed Shanahan system serving as the base of everything head coach Kyle Shanahan does. "His ability to devise a run game is second to none. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are one of the league's worst teams at defending zone runs, particularly when in base fronts. If the 49ers get up early, they can control this contest. "Second, Thuney's likely absence provides a fissure in Kansas City's offensive armor. Niners defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will use his talented defensive front to attack the weak spot and collapse the pocket around Mahomes, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once did in Super Bowl 55."

Despite the Niners having more talented players, Bryan Toporek has the Chiefs winning back-to-back titles. "We're getting points to bet on a Mahomes-led team in the Super Bowl? Against a team that easily could have lost either of its first two playoff games?" he wrote. "The Niners have one of the league's most explosive offenses, and they're the better team from a position-by-position standpoint. But we saw that same script in last year's Super Bowl, and Mahomes wound up on top. Let's just hope this year's field isn't an ice skating rink in disguise." Bet on Chiefs (+2)