Deion Sanders has continued to make headlines with Colorado off to an impressive 2-0 start.

Last week, Sanders was criticized by Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell about his sunglasses and hat. Norvell called out Sanders for not taking his sunglasses and hat off when talking to the media.

Sanders used the comments as motivation against Colorado State on Saturday night, as the Buffaloes won in double overtime. He also used the comments to boost the sales of one of his sponsors.

Just a day after collaborating with Sanders on a new design, Blenders Eyewear company received $1.2 million in pre-orders.

In just a few weeks, Sanders has brought the biggest athletes and celebrities to Boulder and sold out season tickets. The overall impact on the Colorado economy has been pegged at a projected $18 million.

Deion Sanders Sunglasses Sales Spike

Blenders Eyewear started accepting pre-orders last Friday ahead of the Buffaloes’ game on Saturday night. The outfitter sold more than 72,000 units at $67 for each pair, which amounted to more than $4.8 million in sales.

The pre-order period is set to end on October 12. The Prime 21 sunglasses come in two shades: black with gold-toned hardware or the famous golf frame with a single mirrored gold lens.

The Prime 21 glasses aren’t set to deliver until December but fans have a chance to pre-order the glasses for the next few weeks. On Saturday alone, there were $1.2 million in sales after the Buffaloes beat Colorado State in double overtime.

Deion Sanders Gifts Prime 21 Glasses to Entire Team

One of the smartest marketing moves Sanders made this weekend was gifting the entire Colorado team with his Prime 21 glasses.

Coach Prime has already made an impact on Colorado football but he went absolutely viral after handing out the new sunglasses to his entire team. Known for setting trends, Sanders also found an opportunity to market his shades by giving away his iconic eyewear to some of sports biggest names on TV, including Dwayne Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe.

According to Sanders, Norvell didn’t realize how much he helped his business after publicly criticizing his appearance.

