UFC News and Rumors

Blood, sweat, and a record-breaking night as UFC 297 roars through Toronto

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dricus Du Plessis

The frigid winds of Toronto couldn’t chill the fire that burned inside Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. UFC 297 wasn’t just a fight card, it was a volcanic eruption of athleticism, drama, and a whole lot of crimson. And when the dust settled, it left behind a record-shattering legacy for both the UFC and the history of Canadian combat sports.

From the opening bell of Jimmy Flick’s gutsy upset over Malcolm Gordon to the final clinching moments of Raquel Pennington’s bantamweight title victory, the octagon pulsed with the energy of an 18,559-strong sellout crowd. Every punch landed, every takedown executed, seemed to reverberate through the stands, amplifying the drama unfolding inside the cage.

South Africa gets their first UFC Champion

But the night belonged to one man, Dricus “Stillknocks” Du Plessis. The South African striker walked into the main event a betting underdog, facing the brash, ever-confident Sean Strickland for the vacant middleweight championship. What followed was a five-round war of attrition, a technical chess match punctuated by moments of brutal exchanges. Both men left blood and sweat on the canvas, Strickland sporting a gruesome gash above his eye that resembled a souvenir from a bar brawl gone wrong.

Du Plessis’ pressure and takedowns proved the difference. He consistently closed the distance, grinding Strickland against the fence and wearing him down over the course of the fight. While Strickland landed the more flashy strikes, Du Plessis’ relentless forward motion and consistent jab chipped away at the American’s stamina. The final bell saw a battered but triumphant Du Plessis raise the UFC middleweight championship belt, a testament to his relentless pursuit and unwavering mental fortitude.

UFC 297 was one for the record books

Beyond the octagon, the night belonged to the fans. The roaring Toronto crowd injected an electric energy into the event, transforming Scotiabank Arena into a crucible of raw emotion. This wasn’t just about watching fights, it was about experiencing them, living and breathing every punch, every takedown, every roar of victory.

And the numbers speak volumes. UFC 297 smashed the Canadian gate record, pulling in a staggering $7.8 million. It was a stunning testament to the UFC’s continued popularity in Canada and the rabid hunger for live combat sports in the north. Moreover, it cemented Scotiabank Arena’s place as a premier fight venue, showcasing its ability to deliver a world-class experience for both fighters and fans.

UFC 297 wasn’t just a fight card; it was a cultural phenomenon. It was a night where records were broken, champions were crowned, and the heart of a city beat in unison with the pulse of the octagon. It was a night that reminded us of the raw power of human spirit, the thrill of competition, and the enduring allure of the fight game. And as the echoes of cheers faded from the Toronto night, one thing was certain, UFC 297 will go down in history as the night Canada truly embraced the UFC, and the UFC, in turn, embraced Canada.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez

Ikram Aliskerov OUT, Anthony Hernandez will fight Roman Kopylov at UFC 298

Author image Garett Kerman  •  18min
UFC News and Rumors
frankie edgar lightweight champion
Frankie Edgar Takes His Rightful Place in the UFC Hall of Fame
Author image Garett Kerman  •  45min
UFC News and Rumors
Dana White - UFC President
Dana White doesn’t expect Conor McGregor to return in June
Author image Garett Kerman  •  58min
UFC News and Rumors
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Drake Places $700k Bet on Sean Strickland to win $1.3 Million, Social Media Reacts
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 20 2024
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 297
UFC 297 Weigh-Ins: Strickland-Du Plessis on weight, two fighters miss
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 19 2024
UFC News and Rumors
tatiana suarez headkicks carla esparza
Tatiana Suarez Out of UFC 298, Mackenzie Dern Steps In to Face Amanda Lemos in Strawweight Clash
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 18 2024
UFC News and Rumors
bellator bantamweight rankings
RIZIN President to have a meeting with Dana White, Potential Signing of Kyoji Horiguchi and Kai Asakura
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top