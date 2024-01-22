The frigid winds of Toronto couldn’t chill the fire that burned inside Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. UFC 297 wasn’t just a fight card, it was a volcanic eruption of athleticism, drama, and a whole lot of crimson. And when the dust settled, it left behind a record-shattering legacy for both the UFC and the history of Canadian combat sports.

From the opening bell of Jimmy Flick’s gutsy upset over Malcolm Gordon to the final clinching moments of Raquel Pennington’s bantamweight title victory, the octagon pulsed with the energy of an 18,559-strong sellout crowd. Every punch landed, every takedown executed, seemed to reverberate through the stands, amplifying the drama unfolding inside the cage.

South Africa gets their first UFC Champion

But the night belonged to one man, Dricus “Stillknocks” Du Plessis. The South African striker walked into the main event a betting underdog, facing the brash, ever-confident Sean Strickland for the vacant middleweight championship. What followed was a five-round war of attrition, a technical chess match punctuated by moments of brutal exchanges. Both men left blood and sweat on the canvas, Strickland sporting a gruesome gash above his eye that resembled a souvenir from a bar brawl gone wrong.

Du Plessis’ pressure and takedowns proved the difference. He consistently closed the distance, grinding Strickland against the fence and wearing him down over the course of the fight. While Strickland landed the more flashy strikes, Du Plessis’ relentless forward motion and consistent jab chipped away at the American’s stamina. The final bell saw a battered but triumphant Du Plessis raise the UFC middleweight championship belt, a testament to his relentless pursuit and unwavering mental fortitude.

Last night @DricusDuPlessis became the first South African born UFC CHAMPION 🏆 #UFC297 Who do you want to see him in the Octagon with next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EcQrHNVFwS — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

UFC 297 was one for the record books

Beyond the octagon, the night belonged to the fans. The roaring Toronto crowd injected an electric energy into the event, transforming Scotiabank Arena into a crucible of raw emotion. This wasn’t just about watching fights, it was about experiencing them, living and breathing every punch, every takedown, every roar of victory.

And the numbers speak volumes. UFC 297 smashed the Canadian gate record, pulling in a staggering $7.8 million. It was a stunning testament to the UFC’s continued popularity in Canada and the rabid hunger for live combat sports in the north. Moreover, it cemented Scotiabank Arena’s place as a premier fight venue, showcasing its ability to deliver a world-class experience for both fighters and fans.

#UFC297 Gross Total Revenue: USD: $7,898,695 CAD: $10,634,408 (Announced Live Gate) Attendance: 18,559 (sold out) UFC 297 was the highest grossing live event at Scotiabank Arena and the highest grossing UFC arena event ever in Canada. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2024

UFC 297 wasn’t just a fight card; it was a cultural phenomenon. It was a night where records were broken, champions were crowned, and the heart of a city beat in unison with the pulse of the octagon. It was a night that reminded us of the raw power of human spirit, the thrill of competition, and the enduring allure of the fight game. And as the echoes of cheers faded from the Toronto night, one thing was certain, UFC 297 will go down in history as the night Canada truly embraced the UFC, and the UFC, in turn, embraced Canada.